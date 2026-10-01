NASCAR Indefinitely Suspends Chad Bryant Over Corey Heim Incident

NASCAR indefinitely suspended team owner Chad Bryant and crew member Steven Civitarese following a physical altercation involving rising star Corey Heim at Martinsville Speedway. The incident, which occurred after the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, prompted widespread disciplinary action affecting seven individuals across multiple clashes at the Virginia track.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Corey Heim Value: Despite taking a physical beating near the hot dog stand, Heim’s stock as 23XI Racing’s full-time driver for 2027 remains high, with the driver himself leaning into the publicity by joking about a dented menu piece.

Despite taking a physical beating near the hot dog stand, Heim’s stock as 23XI Racing’s full-time driver for 2027 remains high, with the driver himself leaning into the publicity by joking about a dented menu piece. Team Disruption: Chad Bryant Racing faces severe operational hurdles following the indefinite suspension of its team owner and key personnel well ahead of the 2027 season.

Martinsville Altercation Triggers Sweeping NASCAR Penalties

The disciplinary fallout stems from a chaotic sequence at Martinsville Speedway following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, as documented by motorsport.com. After late-race contact between Corey Heim and Treyten Lapcevich—who was driving Chad Bryant Racing’s No. 77 car—Heim retaliated on the cool-down lap, sending his vehicle over Lapcevich’s hood and destroying both machines.

NASCAR officials handed down severe sanctions under Sections 12-6.1C and 12-6.1C2 of the rulebook. Chad Bryant received an indefinite suspension, a $2,000 fine, a one-year probation, and a ban from the 2027 edition of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Furthermore, Bryant must complete a NASCAR-approved anger management program before any reinstatement is considered. Crew member Steven Civitarese was fined $1,000, given a one-year probation, and similarly suspended indefinitely alongside his team owner.

Denny Hamlin and Paddock Reactions Condemn the Attack

The incident drew sharp rebukes from high-profile figures within the sport. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, didn’t mince words during his podcast, Actions Detrimental. Latimes.com noted that Hamlin labeled the assaulting crew members as cowards for cornering Heim away from his team hauler.

Photo: latimes.com

Treyten Lapcevich issued a public statement addressing the post-race fallout, distancing himself from the physical assault while acknowledging his own frustration on the track. What happened with Corey after the race was wrong, and it should not have happened, Lapcevich stated, emphasizing that frustration should never cross the line into physical violence.

Disciplinary Breakdown for Martinsville Violations

Individual / Affiliation Role Disciplinary Action Probation / Terms Chad Bryant Team Owner (CBR) Indefinitely Suspended, $2,000 Fine Probation through 2027, Anger Management Required Steven Civitarese Crew Member (CBR) Indefinitely Suspended, $1,000 Fine Probation through 2027 Ryden Lapcevich Associated Driver/Brother $500 Fine Probation through end of 2027 Brad Houseright & Chad Burrow Drivers (Separate Clash) $250 Fine Each Probation through end of 2027

Wider Paddock Fallout Across Regional Support Heats

The disciplinary sweep extended beyond the primary Heim-Bryant confrontation. While neither Houseright nor Burrow received suspensions, both were fined $250 and placed on probation until the end of 2027. Additionally, Burrow-affiliated crew members Ryan Burrow and Dylan Jenks faced $500 fines and identical probation terms.

Photo: motorsport.com

In total, seven individuals were penalized across the two altercations at the Virginia short track. While Ryden Lapcevich—brother of Treyten, who was not directly involved in the physical beatdown—escaped suspension, he was slapped with a $500 fine and probation through 2027 for violating behavioral guidelines under the NASCAR rulebook.

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