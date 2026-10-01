Kanturk end 14-year wait with first senior hurling semi-final

Kanturk will bridge a 14-year gap on Sunday when they face St Finbarr’s in the semi-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC. Following a quarter-final victory that dethroned champions Sarsfields, Kanturk makes its debut at the penultimate stage at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a 2pm throw-in.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kanturk enters the semi-final showdown, marking the first maiden semi-final appearance for a club since 2012.

St Finbarr’s prepares to counter a side riding the momentum of a major quarter-final upset over reigning champions Sarsfields.

Past records indicate that a mere trio of teams—namely Éire Óg back in 1928, Erin’s Own in 1992, along with Newtownshandrum in 2000—have succeeded in capturing the championship during their initial appearance in the final four over the past four instances.

Breaking the 14-Year Drought at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A span of fourteen years marks the most extended absence of its kind throughout the past hundred years, with the preceding record gap occurring between Youghal achieving semi-final status for the first time in 1972 and Milford reaching that stage in 1985. The last clubs to reach this stage for the first time were Bishopstown and Ballymartle back in 2012, reflecting a broader democratisation of the championship structure since the turn of the millennium.

Reaching a semi-final for the first time and lifting the Seán Óg Murphy Cup remain two entirely distinct challenges. Historical records show that only Éire Óg in 1928, Erin’s Own in 1992, and Newtownshandrum in 2000 managed to secure the title during their very first year appearing in the final four. Meanwhile, other clubs currently operating at the Premier Senior Hurling level in 2026—such as Newcestown and Fr O’Neill’s—are still searching for their inaugural semi-final berths.

A Rapid Ascent Through the Grades

Should Kanturk overcome St Finbarr’s on Sunday, a first top-tier county hurling final appearance will cap off a remarkable institutional rise. Upon the establishment of the premier intermediate hurling championship in 2004, Kanturk found themselves amongst the previous year’s divisional junior A champions who were integrated into the newly established third-tier IHC. They claimed that title in 2013, followed by the premier IHC in 2017.

Following the reformatting of the county championships in 2020, Kanturk won the senior A grade the following year and have been in the top tier since.

First-Time Premier SHC Semi-Finalists (Selected Years) Year Club Championship Won Same Year? 1928 Éire Óg Yes 1992 Erin’s Own Yes 2000 Newtownshandrum Yes 2012 Bishopstown, Ballymartle No 2026 Kanturk TBD (Sunday)

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