Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung Reach Asian Games Final

Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung Reach Asian Games Final

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Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung Advance to Men’s Doubles Final at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

At the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, Japan, South Korea’s Nam Ji-sung of the Dangjin City Hall and Park Ui-sung of the Daegu City Hall secured at least a silver medal in the men’s doubles tennis tournament at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, defeating Chinese Taipei’s He Chen-rui and Hsu Yu-hsiou 2-1 on October 1.

Fantasy & Market Impact

  • Medal Trajectory: Securing the silver guarantees South Korea a shot at its first men’s doubles gold medal since the 2014 Incheon Games, revitalizing the nation’s tennis campaign.
  • Singles vs. Doubles Divergence: While singles entries like Kwon Soon-woo and Ku Yeon-woo faced early exits due to injuries and illnesses, the doubles pairing proves that tactical synergy remains South Korea’s viable path to podium success.
  • Finals Outlook: The duo will face the winner of the semifinal between China’s Zhang Fumin and Zhang Tianhui and Japan’s Kusuhara Yusuke and Nakagawa Shunsuke on October 2.

A Hard-Fought Semifinal Battle Decided in the Tiebreak

Sports Chosun reported that the Korean pairing, seeded second in the tournament, fought through a grueling 93-minute semifinal before sealing the 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 11-9 victory over their Taiwanese opponents. After grinding out a tight opening set via a tiebreak, Nam and Park dropped four consecutive games early in the second set, allowing He and Hsu to level the match.

The decisive third set shifted to a 10-point match tiebreak format. Trailing 5-6, the South Korean team rallied with three consecutive points to seize the lead, though subsequent pressure forced a tense deuce. Following a 9-9 end change, Nam and Park claimed the final two points to close out the match at 11-9.

Path to the Final and Remaining Gold Medal Hopes

The journey to the final featured a 32nd-round bye followed by a 2-1 victory over Japan’s Fred Jay and Isomura Kokoro in the round of 16, and a straight-sets 2-0 win over Thailand’s Pruchya Isaro and Maximus Jones in the quarterfinals. Sports Chosun noted that with singles competitors bowing out early—including ace Kwon Soon-woo retiring 11 minutes into his third-round match due to a left knee injury, and Park So-hyun and Jung Bo-young withdrawing from women’s doubles due to influenza—Nam and Park stand as South Korea’s final hope for a tennis gold medal at the games.

Tournament Stage Opponent Result Score
Round of 32 Bye Advanced
Round of 16 Fred Jay / Isomura Kokoro (Japan) Won 2-1
Quarterfinals Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones (Thailand) Won 2-0
Semifinals He Chen-rui / Hsu Yu-hsiou (Chinese Taipei) Won 2-1 (7-6[3], 2-6, 11-9)

South Korea’s historic gold tally in tennis currently stands at 16 titles across past Asian Games. Nam and Park will contest the gold medal match on October 2 against either China’s Zhang Fumin and Zhang Tianhui or Japan’s Kusuhara Yusuke and Nakagawa Shunsuke.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

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