Tom Cruise stars as aging, foul-mouthed oil tycoon Digger Rockwell in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film Digger, marking a return to the subversive, dark character work that punctuated his four-decade career alongside mainstream blockbusters.

menshealth.com reported that while Cruise remains globally recognized for high-intensity action franchises like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick, his filmography features a rich history of eccentric, psychologically probing roles and memorable comedic turns that challenge his carefully guarded public image.

The Evolution of Subversive Character Work in Digger

For four decades, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV has maintained a dominant position in Hollywood as a bankable vessel of A-list charm and heroism. His work traditionally splits the difference between relentlessly pushing physical boundaries and delivering classic audience satisfaction. Back when the eighties became the nineties, he graduated from the cocksure hits of Risky Business and Top Gun to acclaimed dramas like Rain Man and Jerry Maguire.

Flash forward to the present day, and he has largely left Scientology controversies and internet memes behind. Instead, he has homed in on the crown of “Mr. Movies,” acting as the key authorial voice across his meticulously supervised action projects. Yet, Digger subverts this established trajectory entirely. Featuring saggy prosthetics, a quirky Southern accent, and an thoroughly unpleasant demeanor, Cruise plays an oil tycoon forced to confront an environmental catastrophe of his own making.

Ranking the Ten Defining Subversive Performances

Peppered throughout Cruise’s extensive filmography are strange misfires and dark dramas that provide vital insight into his mythicized work ethic. To mark the release of Digger, analysts and critics have cataloged the most eccentric entries in his cinematic catalog. At number ten sits Martin Scorsese’s 1986 pool-hustler sequel, The Color of Money. Playing Vincent, a vain, conceited brat opposite Paul Newman’s Fast Ed Felson, Cruise delivered a toothy, gelled-hair performance that established the obsession with peak performance defining his career.

Moving forward to 1988, Cocktail captured Cruise at the apex of Reagan-era braggadociousness as Brian Flanagan, a young hotshot pioneering the art of flair bartending from New York to Jamaica. Later, in the millennium-age action landscape, 2000’s Mission: Impossible 2 found director John Woo transforming Ethan Hunt into a long-haired adrenaline junkie. Pushing the Hollywood action hero to a messianic extreme, this entry remains the black sheep of a rigidly engineered franchise.

Future Trajectory of Hollywood’s Last Movie Star

The reception of Digger raises fundamental questions regarding how audiences and critics will categorize Cruise’s ongoing artistic evolution. Whether this tonal shift signals a permanent return to character-driven independent cinema or remains a singular detour between blockbuster spectacles is yet to be determined by future project announcements.

References

menshealth.com: Tom Cruise’s 10 Best Weird Performances, Ranked