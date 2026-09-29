Tom Cruise stars as a billionaire oil baron in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s satirical film Digger

Tom Cruise stars as billionaire oil baron Digger Rockwell in Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu’s new satire Digger. The film features Cruise with a sagged, liver-spotted appearance, holding a dying cat while an environmental catastrophe unfolds from a Greenland oil rig, challenging his heroic cinematic archetype with high-farce execution.

The Bottom Line The Premise: Tom Cruise plays an aging, grotesque billionaire oil baron whose Greenland rig triggers a catastrophic glacier shift toward Norway.

Tom Cruise plays an aging, grotesque billionaire oil baron whose Greenland rig triggers a catastrophic glacier shift toward Norway. The Performance: Critics note that despite early hype, Cruise’s turn is less a radical reinvention and more a throwback to his pre-action-hero era, echoing his Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman.

Critics note that despite early hype, Cruise’s turn is less a radical reinvention and more a throwback to his pre-action-hero era, echoing his Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman. The Artistic Swing: Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the film leans into high farce, featuring standout comedic timing from Riz Ahmed as a beleaguered scientist and Sandra Hüller as Digger’s half-sister.

Decoding Digger Rockwell and the Meta-Satirical Gamble

Alejandro González Iñárritu has never been a director to whisper when he can shout. From the clawing wilderness of The Revenant to the sprinting backstage anxieties of Birdman, his filmography operates at the decibel of a brass band. Digger Rockwell dips his fingers into meat paste to feed the sickly feline, ignores a veterinarian urging euthanasia, and brushes off routine notifications that his operations are destroying the planet.

When an urgent warning arrives from scientist Ganesh—played with sharp comedic timing by Riz Ahmed—detailing a Greenland ice shelf rift headed straight for Norway, Digger immediately pivots to damage control. He attempts to rebrand himself as both seer and savior, verbally abusing the scientist and sleeping through a recitation of his own corporate atrocities. Emmanuel Lubezki’s cinematography drenches the proceedings in a washed-out limbo, while Cosmo Sheldrake’s score sounds like a death rattle for modern civilization.

Weighing Cruise’s Return to Character Acting

For months, the industry trades have buzzed about Digger as a radical pivot for Cruise, a chance to shed the gravity-defying superhero stunts of the Mission: Impossible franchise and return to prestige character work. But the math tells a different story on screen. Rather than a total inversion of his movie-star persona, Cruise’s performance reads as a continuation of the unhinged, prosthetics-heavy character work he deployed over two decades ago, bearing a distinct resemblance to his paunchy, balding Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder.

Film Project Director Primary Role / Character Tone & Style Digger (2026) Alejandro González Iñárritu Digger Rockwell (Oil Baron) High farce, meta-satire, washed-out surrealism Birdman (2014) Alejandro González Iñárritu Riggan Thomson (Fading Actor) Frantic backstage dark comedy, single-take illusion Tropic Thunder (2008) Ben Stiller Les Grossman (Studio Executive) Rerd-band satirical comedy, heavy prosthetics

He remains magnetic and formidable, delivering dialogue with the calculated precision of a sniper lining up a target. A centerpiece monologue features him lecturing the public on how their own demand for convenience makes them complicit in global ruin. Yet, as a satire aiming for the razor-sharp teeth of Dr. Strangelove, the film struggles to match the absurdity of contemporary reality. Digger doesn’t quite capture the specific brand of modern tech-billionaire villainy defined figures like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg, and Goodman’s preposterous president often feels remarkably grounded by comparison.

The Metatextual Layers of Iñárritu’s Vision

To dismiss Digger purely as a misfired political satire is to miss Iñárritu’s deeper, structural game. Here is the kicker: the film relies heavily on a carefully concealed metatextual framework designed to subject itself to constant self-examination. The supporting cast—including Sandra Hüller raving brilliantly as Digger’s half-sister—push the narrative into theatrical territory, refusing to let the audience settle into comfortable cinematic realism.

Whether this ambitious tightrope walk between broad farce and existential warning ultimately succeeds with audiences remains the central question of the fall box office slate. Iñárritu avoids the trap of earnest lecturing by leaning hard into ugliness—both literal and moral. But as the credits roll over Sheldrake’s haunting score, one is left wondering if Hollywood’s biggest box office anchor can successfully subvert the very machinery that made him an American icon.