Oracle Introduces Fusion Claw to Lower AI Agent Costs in Enterprise Apps

Oracle has introduced Fusion Claw, a new execution layer for its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite designed to lower enterprise AI automation costs by combining frontier language models with deterministic business rules and governed execution capabilities.

Lowering Enterprise AI Costs Through Deterministic Architecture

Deploying AI agents to handle high-volume, long-running business processes often triggers massive compute bills due to constant model inference calls at every step of a workflow. Instead of relying on an expensive large language model for every micro-decision, the architecture delegates reasoning and planning to frontier models—such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s lineup—while offloading calculations, optimization, and transaction processing to cheap, deterministic software code.

“By keeping the expensive model for planning and running high-volume work on cheap deterministic computation, Fusion Claw can make agentic costs both lower and more predictable for CIOs,” noted Manoj Chandra Jha, principal analyst at Nord-IQ research.

This separation of concerns allows software agents to execute complex, multi-step operations without burning through unnecessary tokens. In a workforce staffing scenario, for instance, a Fusion Claw agent weighs employee credentials, labor policies, availability, and budget targets before executing schedule updates in the system of record. If an employee calls in sick, the agent can autonomously reopen and adjust the plan.

Governance, Safety Controls, and Outcome Receipts

Giving autonomous software direct write access to enterprise business records naturally introduces major operational risks. To mitigate this, Oracle built two core controls into the runtime: the Enterprise Operating Envelope and the Enterprise Trust Harness. Enterprises configure approved algorithms, optimization logic, and transaction parameters through Fusion’s AI Agent Studio. These tools ensure that every action remains tightly bound to delegated authority and strict governance boundaries.

Scott Bickley, advisory fellow at Info-Tech Research Group, pointed out that these deterministic controls grant enterprises a measure of “safe autonomy” by combining structured approvals, escalation paths, and auditable transaction logs. Once a workflow finishes, Fusion Claw generates an “Outcome Receipt.” According to Natalia Rachelson, Oracle’s senior vice president of Fusion Applications and product management, this receipt surpasses conventional audit logs by capturing the exact policies applied, decisions made, and full text utilized during the task.

Customers can run these applications in an isolated environment that stops language models from directly altering Fusion business objects. Organizations can choose hybrid modes requiring human review or allow full autonomous execution as trust matures.

Deployment Realities and Enterprise Adoption Hurdles

While the architectural separation reduces raw AI consumption, industry analysts warn that lower token usage does not automatically guarantee lower overall operational budgets. Deployment teams must still invest substantial labor into encoding policies, defining approval matrices, verifying outcomes, and handling ongoing exception management.

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Furthermore, Oracle’s AI unit pricing policy requires careful financial oversight. Unused pooled units expire without reimbursement, and Oracle retains the right to modify action and model tables given 30 days of notice. Experts advise technology leaders to negotiate per-outcome pricing in writing and run bounded pilots to establish accurate cost models based on completed business outcomes rather than raw AI unit consumption.

Adoption rates will likely split along organizational maturity lines. Enterprises boasting clean master data, standardized processes, and robust governance—particularly in constraint-heavy domains like finance reconciliation, shipping consolidation, and supply-chain planning—are best positioned to adopt the technology quickly. Conversely, firms saddled with fragmented data silos, multiple disparate ERP platforms, or weak segregation of duties will face a much slower rollout.

Immediate Availability and Portfolio Expansion

Fusion Claw is now available directly within the Fusion Cloud Applications Suite as part of the company’s agentic applications product, which requires a separate subscription tier from standard Fusion licenses.

9-29-2026: Oracle Unveils Fusion Claw + Expands Agentic Applications

External integrations are supported through standard application programming interfaces, the Model Control Protocol, and the Agent2Agent protocol, allowing these intelligent routines to interface securely with third-party enterprise systems.