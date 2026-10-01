Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds: Features, Price, and Release Date

Bose is launching its Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds on October 15, priced at 99 dólares.

USB-C Direct Connectivity Eliminates Batteries and Pairing

The new earphones bypass the traditional wireless pairing ritual entirely. Users plug the device straight into phones, tablets, and compatible USB-C hardware for immediate audio playback.

That direct physical connection changes the power equation. The earphones do not rely on an internal battery that needs recharging. Even the active noise cancellation circuitry draws its operating power directly from the host device through the USB-C port. Zero battery degradation worries. Zero pairing menus.

Low latency stands out as an immediate mechanical benefit. Audio stays strictly synchronized during video playback, competitive gaming, or mobile content creation. The omission of a wireless codec removes the compression overhead typical of Bluetooth streaming.

QuietControl Noise Cancellation and Audio Architecture

Bose builds acoustic processing around its proprietary SoundDesign digital signal processing. The architecture supports lossless audio reproduction, feeding high-fidelity streams through the digital pipeline.

Hardware handling relies on the USB Audio Class 2 protocol. The system accepts input signals across various sampling rates and bit depths, standardizing output to a fixed 24-bit/48 kHz rate. Four discrete microphones—two housed in each earbud—drive the QuietControl active noise cancellation array. The microphones constantly sample exterior sound waves to generate real-time counter-frequencies.

Three distinct listening modes accommodate shifting environments. The Quiet mode suppresses external ambient noise. The Aware mode pipes outside sound back through the drivers to keep users alert to their surroundings. The ANC Off mode drops active cancellation entirely, reverting to standard wired playback.

Inline Controls and Voice Capture Engineering

An integrated inline remote features tactile physical buttons. Users press the physical keys to adjust volume, toggle playback tracks, manage phone calls, and cycle through the active noise cancellation modes.

Microphone placement solves a classic friction problem. A dedicated voice microphone sits on the rear side of the remote housing. The positioning captures spoken dialogue clearly while filtering out the mechanical rustle caused by the cord rubbing against clothing. Users speak naturally without lifting the remote toward their mouth.

Durability ratings round out the physical build. The earphones carry an IPX4 water resistance classification, guarding against sweat and light rain during street use. Bose bundles a zippered carrying case to protect the hardware in transit.

Pricing, Colorways, and October Availability

Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds retail for $99.

Standard color options include Black and White Smoke. A limited-edition colorway named Dewdrop Mint joins the lineup at launch. My Bose members gain early access via an exclusive pre-order window currently live on the official brand website.