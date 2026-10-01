Cutter Hamilton Rushes for 265 Yards in Alvord Loss

Alvord suffered its first loss of the season in a 62-35 Week 5 non-district defeat against 2A Division II No. 3 Collinsville on Sept. 24. Despite a 265-yard, four-touchdown performance by running back Cutter Hamilton, the Bulldogs fell to 4-1 on the year on their home turf.

Collinsville Overpowers Alvord Defense Behind Davidson and Sheppard

The Bulldogs’ defense struggled to contain a high-powered Collinsville offense. Pirate quarterback Paxton Davidson completed 30 of his 35 passing attempts for 275 yards and five touchdowns. Davidson also added five carries for 133 yards and a score.

Collinsville running back Chase Sheppard joined the offensive onslaught by rushing for 153 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Together, Davidson and Sheppard combined for 266 rushing yards.

On the other side, Cutter Hamilton shouldered the offensive load for Alvord. Hamilton racked up 265 of the Bulldogs’ 335 rushing yards on 21 carries, securing four touchdowns in the losing effort.

Bridgeport Falls to Henrietta’s Ground Game

In another matchup, the Bridgeport Bulls were unable to stop the rushing attack of the Henrietta Bearcats, losing 37-14 on Sept. 24. Henrietta running back Cruse Coleman torched the Bridgeport defense by amassing 262 yards and scoring all five touchdowns for his team. The Bearcat defense also contributed a safety in the second half.

Parker grabbing a 73-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Webb on a reverse in the first quarter. Parker added a 23-yard reception from quarterback Adrian Myers in the third quarter, finishing the night with 96 yards on two catches. Myers led the Bulls on the ground with 58 yards on 15 carries while throwing for 92 yards on 8-of-20 passing with one interception.

Chico Drops Third Straight Contest to Abilene TLCA

The Chico Dragons dropped to 1-4 on the season after suffering a 46-14 defeat against Abilene TLCA at McMurry University’s Wilford Moore Field. Trailing 28-0 at halftime, the Dragons found the end zone twice in the second half via rushing touchdowns from Blayne Buscher and quarterback Jesse Maese.

Buscher led Chico with 101 yards on 14 carries, including a 4-yard score. Maese added 88 yards on 12 carries, highlighted by a 48-yard touchdown run, while completing four of his 14 passing attempts for 39 yards and one interception. Abilene TLCA relied heavily on running back Johnny Zapata, who ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns, alongside running backs Deshawn Polk and Davaun Collins, who combined for 139 yards and two scores.

Northwest Falls Short Against Keller Timber Creek

The Northwest Texans remained winless after dropping a 29-24 decision to Keller Timber Creek in a 4-6A homecoming matchup. Northwest fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play, marking their fourth loss of the season in a 1-score contest.

Keller Timber Creek outgained the Texans on the ground 234 to 181 yards, fueled by rushing scores from quarterback Lane Brinkley and running back Demarius Warren. Brinkley finished 5-of-9 passing for 76 yards, tossing a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver Hudson Howard, who caught four passes for 68 yards. Northwest running back Jake Miller punched in three scores and paced the Texans’ ground attack with 115 yards on 11 carries.

Upcoming District Openers Following Bye Weeks

Alvord will observe a bye week before returning to action to open District 6-2A Division I play against Olney on Friday, Oct. 9, at Cub Stadium. Bridgeport will also take a Week 6 bye before hosting ninth-ranked Graham on Friday, Oct. 9, at Bull Memorial Stadium to open their 4-4AII calendar. Chico heads into a bye week ahead of a matchup against Nocona in its 6-2AI opener on Friday, Oct. 9, at Dragon Stadium. Northwest is off Friday and will travel to face No. 24 Southlake Carroll on Friday, Oct. 9, at Dragon Stadium.