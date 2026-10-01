Grand Theft Auto 4 achieves new realism with DLSS 5

GTA 4 running with a leaked build of DLSS 5 achieves a level of realism that has not been seen before, according to reports. The game from 2008 has received hundreds of different mods, but this result has not been seen here before. The setup requires a high level of performance, ideally the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series, although players have also managed to improve games this way on RTX 40 series cards.

How Neural Rendering Transforms Grand Theft Auto IV

Community developers applied the unreleased DLSS 5 package to Grand Theft Auto IV. Reports note that reacting players remarked they had fallen in love with artificial intelligence after observing the results, though the technology requires a high level of performance to render smoothly. The integration relies on AI-driven enhancements built into the Nvidia software, matching similar heavy graphical overhauls seen in Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Expanding Upscaling Beyond Nvidia Architecture via Project d4r

Independent developer counterbolts launched Project DLSS 4 Radeon (d4r) to bring specific components of the technology to graphics cards from AMD. This experimental software layer allows AMD Radeon RX 7000 series owners to run DLSS 3, DLSS 4, and DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution modes on Linux systems running Proton. The implementation utilizes ZLUDA to translate Nvidia CUDA frameworks for RDNA 3 architecture, specifically optimizing for Navi 32 chips found on cards such as the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT.

For graphics cards featuring the Navi 31 chip, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon RX 7900 XT, and Radeon RX 7900 GRE, as well as cards with the Navi 33 chip like the Radeon RX 7600, the project does not yet have optimized kernels and runs slower because it relies solely on translated CUDA code. Project d4r also requires patching the ZLUDA and vk3d-proton code.

Performance Benchmarks on AMD RDNA 3 Hardware

On a Radeon RX 7700 XT, DLSS 3 yields a lower frame rate than FSR 4 while remaining relatively close. Meanwhile, DLSS 4 achieves roughly 88–91 % of the frame rate produced by FSR 4 on the same graphics card, and the DLSS 4.5 model runs considerably slower on the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

Photo: Cnews.cz

Grand Theft Auto IV originally launched in 2008.