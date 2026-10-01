Diraq to Establish Silicon Quantum R&D Lab in New Mexico

Silicon quantum computing firm Diraq has announced plans to establish a new research and development laboratory at the Roadrunner Quantum Lab in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with operations expected to begin by the end of the year. Backed by state matching funds tied to a federal DARPA initiative, the new facility will house specialized cryogenic equipment and a dedicated measurement engineering team focused on advancing silicon spin-qubit systems toward utility-scale computing.

The expansion marks a significant step in Diraq’s U.S. footprint, complementing the company’s existing research hubs in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as its research and engineering centers in Australia. Founded in 2022 as a spin-out from UNSW Sydney, the firm has raised over US$140 million to date as it pursues a semiconductor-based approach to quantum processors.

Building a Quantum Ecosystem in Albuquerque

Diraq has signed a memorandum of understanding to anchor its operations at the Roadrunner Quantum Lab (RQL). The shared facility is powered by the State of New Mexico as a collaborative effort between Roadrunner Venture Studios and the New Mexico Technology and Innovation Office (TIO). Designed to give startups, industry partners, and national laboratories dedicated workspace, the lab aims to accelerate the commercialization of quantum hardware.

The State of New Mexico is supporting Diraq’s arrival through matching funds connected to its partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). As a Stage B performer in the federal QBI program—which verifies and validates utility-scale quantum systems—Diraq will utilize the state funds to install crucial equipment and build out infrastructure.

“Roadrunner Quantum Lab is focused on bringing quantum computing to market and their commitment to commercialization closely mirrors our own at Diraq,” said Andrew Dzurak, Diraq Founder and CEO. “We’re building quantum computing processors based on silicon because that’s the most economical and scalable way to reach the many millions of qubits that our customers will require.”

TIO Director Nora Meyers Sackett emphasized the state’s growing appeal for high-tech manufacturing and research. “Diraq’s decision to build here is more proof that New Mexico has the talent, the labs and the infrastructure quantum companies need to go from research to real-world scale,” Sackett said.

Cryogenic Testing and Semiconductor Manufacturing

Operations at the Albuquerque laboratory will center on advanced device characterization and quantum device testing. To support these activities, Diraq’s space within the facility will feature Maybell cryogenic equipment. A dedicated measurement engineering team will staff the site, adding specialized technical capabilities to the regional ecosystem.

Photo: quantumzeitgeist.com

David Kistin, Director of the Roadrunner Quantum Lab, noted that the arrival of Diraq’s engineering staff will introduce new avenues for collaboration across the facility, supporting the state’s broader emergence as a quantum research hub.

Diraq’s technological strategy relies on developing quantum computers using silicon spin qubits built through CMOS-compatible manufacturing processes. By fabricating spin qubits directly on standard semiconductor foundry lines, the company leverages existing manufacturing infrastructure. This approach underpins the firm’s long-term deployment targets, which include scaling to 150,000 physical qubits on a single chip by 2029 and expanding beyond 2 million qubits by 2031.