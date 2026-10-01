Changchun Anime Expo Opens October 1 at Nanxili Cultural Town

The second Changchun Anime Culture Exposition opens on October 1, 2026, at the Changchun Urban Investment South Lake Stream Cultural and Tourism Town exhibition hall, running through October 2 for a two-day celebration of ACGN culture featuring guest signings, dance competitions, and interactive games, 163.com reported.

The Bottom Line Dates & Location: Running October 1 to October 2, 2026, at the Changchun Urban Investment South Lake Stream Cultural and Tourism Town Exhibition Hall.

Running October 1 to October 2, 2026, at the Changchun Urban Investment South Lake Stream Cultural and Tourism Town Exhibition Hall. Key Highlights: Features the Jilin provincial qualifiers for the “Niu Cup”宅舞 (Otaku Dance) competition, a dimension concert, random play dance, and seven major interactive NPC game zones.

Features the Jilin provincial qualifiers for the “Niu Cup”宅舞 (Otaku Dance) competition, a dimension concert, random play dance, and seven major interactive NPC game zones. Ticketing & Access: Guest signings require VIP access, with tickets available via Bilibili Member Purchase.

Two-Day Program Across Indoor and Outdoor Zones

Occupying both indoor and outdoor spaces at the South Lake Stream Cultural and Tourism Town, the exposition packs a comprehensive schedule from morning until night. Attendees can navigate six distinct exhibition zones, including a guest area, a dōjinshi handcraft zone, local community booths, commercial merchandise stalls, a dedicated photography perimeter, and a perler bead creation space.

The event structure accommodates various fandom interests, bridging retail shopping for official goods and figures with participatory community events. Organizers have coordinated transit logistics around the venue, situated within the South Wetland Park in Changchun’s Nanguan District.

Competitions and Guest Lineups for the Holiday Crowds

The marquee competitive event is the Jilin provincial qualifier for the “Niu Cup” Otaku Dance competition, drawing over 80 participating teams to vie for advancement slots live on stage. Alongside the tournament, the convention hosts a dimension concert and unstructured random-play dance sessions.

Guest appearances are split across the two-day calendar. Bilibili dance creators and choreographers Miyuki and A-Qiu Bu Xiang Chi Fan (Zhi Qiu) serve as competition judges and host guest autograph sessions on October 1. Popular cosplayers including Liu Er’er Tongxue, Men Zhi Chi, and Hua Xi_honoka take over the signing duties on the opening day. The roster shifts on October 2 to feature guest cosplayers Xiao Yuanlian Lulu (Lulu) and Ying Lili.

Interactive Gaming and Venue Logistics

Attendees can participate in an integrated venue-wide currency system centered on “Silver Notes” (银票). Visitors earn these tokens by completing tasks across four free-to-play zones—Mario Gymnastics, Magic Rift, “Not So Crazy Zootopia,” and the Mysterious Bathhouse—and spend them across three paid-entry attractions: the Beach Treasury, an eating contest, and a luck-based challenge. Accumulated notes can be redeemed for official anime merchandise.

To manage holiday traffic, organizers published specific transit recommendations. Subway travelers can take Line 6 to South Wetland Park Station and exit via Gate A for a short 100-meter walk to the grounds. Bus passengers utilizing routes 17 or Z28 can also disembark at the South Wetland Park stop. Motorists navigating to the South Lake Stream Cultural and Tourism Town can utilize surface parking lots designed to connect with the Metro Line 6 transfer hub.