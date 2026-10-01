Horror Hit ‘Obsession’ Submitted for Golden Globes Comedy Categories

Focus Features Submits Obsession for Golden Globe Comedy

Focus Features has officially submitted Curry Barker’s micro-budget horror sensation Obsession into the musical or comedy categories for the Golden Globe Awards, setting up a competitive run for Best Film Comedy/Musical and a Best Comedy/Musical Actress bid for star Inde Navarrette, as goldderby.com reported.

The Bottom Line:

The Big Switch: Despite operating as a dark psychological horror about a deadly wish, distributor Focus Features chose the musical/comedy race over drama.

Despite operating as a dark psychological horror about a deadly wish, distributor Focus Features chose the musical/comedy race over drama. Oscar Implications: A strong showing at the Golden Globes could propel the project into the final slots for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Navigating the Genre-Blurring Precedents

The strategic category shift is bound to raise eyebrows in Hollywood, yet it follows a well-worn playbook for genre-bending releases at the Globes.

hollywoodreporter.com noted that while a subsection of the Golden Globe organization ultimately reviews and approves category submissions, voters and organizers frequently defer to studio and distributor preferences. The choice to pitch Obsession as a comedy stems from how audiences react to the material, often laughing out loud at the expressions, dialogue, and escalating behavior of Navarrette’s wish-altered character, Nikki Freeman—moments that have quickly morphed into viral internet memes across social media platforms.

Box Office Dominance and Award Math

The numbers behind Barker’s feature are nothing short of historic for independent cinema. Operating on a shoestring production budget of $750,000, the project has exploded into a global box office juggernaut, pulling in $519 million worldwide. That staggering financial return places the film in a rare tier of profitability that commands attention from academy voters who traditionally overlook micro-budget genre pieces.

Metric Figure Production Budget $750,000 Global Box Office Gross $519 Million Golden Globe Categories Best Film Comedy/Musical & Best Actress

By moving out of the brutally crowded drama field—which features heavyweights like The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Project Hail Mary—the film finds a slightly more open path in the musical or comedy race. In that category, it will jostle against titles such as The Debut, The Invite, Wild Horse Nine, Club Kid, Digger, and Michael.

The Race for Best Comedy Actress

While the shift offers strategic breathing room for the film itself, it completely reshapes the landscape for its lead star. Inde Navarrette was previously locked in a tight dead heat at the top of the Best Drama Actress rankings alongside Fjord star Renate Reinsve and All of a Sudden star Virginie Efira, giving her a clear, viable path toward a potential victory.

Shifting over to the comedy side places Navarrette in a direct, high-stakes collision course with the front-runners in that specific bracket: Julianne Moore for The Debut and Olivia Wilde for The Invite. Navarrette drew heavy inspiration from cinematic history for her breakout role, noting to goldderby.com in June that a key scene directly channeled Betty Gabriel’s iconic performance in Get Out, parsing out the distinct emotional weights behind every single delivery of the word “No.”

With the Golden Globes scheduled to air on January 10—just one night before voting opens for the Academy Awards nominations—every strategic chess move made by Focus Features right now carries massive weight for the rest of awards season.