Ottawa Police Warn Public as High-Risk Sex Offender Relocates to City

Ottawa Police Issue Public Safety Warning Over Relocation of High-Risk Sex Offender Aaron Gilpin

When the Ottawa Police Service issued a public safety alert on August 21, warning residents that a high-risk, violent sex offender had relocated to the city’s downtown, local parents immediately adjusted their routines. The warning concerned 35-year-old Aaron Gilpin, who moved to Ottawa from nearby Smiths Falls, Ontario. Authorities reported that Gilpin possesses an extensive criminal background that includes thefts, break and enters, disarming a police officer, weapons violations, assaults, and a sexual offense directed at a child.

Hilary Ibey, a mother living in central Ottawa, noted that the alert changed how much freedom she grants her 13-year-old son and nearly 11-year-old daughter. While her children have traditionally enjoyed a fairly long leash to play in a park near their home, Ibey now keeps them closer to home. She told CBC’s This is Ottawa that she is much more conscious of them being out on their own, particularly in the evenings.

Police noted that Gilpin has finished serving his time and is no longer bound by any release conditions or restrictions. Nevertheless, law enforcement cautioned that his background of sexual and violent offenses means he continues to present a notable danger to community safety. The offender is physically identifiable by distinctive tattoos on his face, forehead, and throat.

Neighbourhood Chat Groups Track Sightings as Public Vigilance Crosses Into Confrontation

Following the police alert, local chat groups and text message chains across Ottawa-Gatineau lit up with user-generated sightings of Gilpin. Residents reported spotting the offender in various public commercial spaces. One community warning posted online cautioned that a sexual predator named Aaron Gilpin was following a shopper and their child around a Walmart on St Joseph in Hull until the resident took out a phone to film him. Another alert tracked him in and around the Tanger Mall and Johnny Leroux Arena in Stittsville.

As digital tracking intensified, some residents pushed past observation and engaged in direct confrontation. Online videos captured a woman angrily confronting a man resembling Gilpin in a downtown park and pursuing him as he walked away. Another video showed a bystander approaching a man resembling Gilpin on Elgin Street and pushing their camera toward his face for a better look.

These aggressive encounters occurred despite explicit guidance from the Ottawa Police Service. Authorities advised the public to remain vigilant while avoiding confrontation or taking matters into their own hands. In a statement to CBC days after the initial notice, police emphasized that it’s important to recognize that a person’s status as a registered sex offender does not, by itself, mean that their presence in a public place or their ordinary lawful activities constitute an offence. Police instructed citizens to contact their high-risk offender management unit only if he’s seen involved in criminal activity.

Criminologists Warn Against Surveillance Networks and Community Hounding

The community response highlights a difficult balancing act between public safety and the realities of reintegration for individuals leaving the correctional system. Hilary Ibey acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting the challenge of explaining to her children that people do their time and then they are released and people deserve to live in a community. At the same time, she expressed concern about the community-wide surveillance targeting a single individual.

Police warn Ottawa residents about high risk offender

Michael Kempa, an associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, explained that public scrutiny makes normal reintegration nearly impossible. Kempa noted that when released offenders are constantly hounded by members of the public, they struggle to secure employment or housing. Because these are the things that are a pathway back to offending again, intense public surveillance actively works against public safety goals.

Kempa warned against creating a never-ending network of surveillance around an individual who is simply being hounded for being spotted around town. He noted that such treatment makes the objective, the necessity of reintegration, all that much more difficult, and argued that police should play a more active role in managing the community fallout after issuing public risk notifications.