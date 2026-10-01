Supreme Court refuses to halt UPI MDR charges rollout

By Alexandra Hartman

Supreme Court Refuses to Halt October 15 Rollout

India’s digital payment ecosystem faces a major shift as the Supreme Court declines to stay the upcoming implementation of Merchant Discount Rate charges on commercial UPI transactions exceeding ₹2,000, which take effect on October 15. While the central government maintains that 96% of everyday users remain entirely exempt from these fees, the policy has sparked intense debate, street-level anxiety, and legal scrutiny across the fintech landscape.

Breakdown of the New MDR Fee Structure

Under the newly outlined framework, a 0.4% MDR will apply to merchant-facing (P2M) commercial transactions above the ₹2,000 threshold. For transactions valued up to ₹75,000, the 0.4% rate holds firm, while any transaction scaling past that tier triggers a flat fee of ₹300. Crucially, individual peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers of any size continue to remain completely free of cost.

The policy marks the return of UPI MDR charges after a six-and-a-half-year hiatus, having originally been suspended in January 2020. Government representatives defending the decision argue that the Unified Payments Interface infrastructure demands substantial financial backing to sustain its massive operational footprint. The broader UPI industry incurs an annual maintenance and processing expenditure ranging between ₹10,000 crore and ₹12,000 crore, making total reliance on government subsidies unsustainable over the long term.

Legal Battles and Government Defense

Legal challenges quickly followed the initial policy announcement. Advocate Anchan Datta filed a Public Interest Litigation before the Supreme Court challenging the introduction of the charges. During the proceedings, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant reviewed the petition. Representing the central government, Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman defended the move, assuring the court that the fee structure targets only a tiny fraction of total volume.

“The decision is slated to take effect on October 15, and 96% of individuals utilizing UPI have been completely insulated from these charges,” Venkataraman told the court, noting that remaining fees for essential services among the affected 4% are strictly limited. The bench ultimately directed the Centre to submit a detailed counter-affidavit while refusing to halt the rollout.

Parallel notices were dispatched by the apex court to the Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India. During these hearings, legal counsel clarified that revenues generated via MDR do not flow into state coffers; rather, they operate strictly as service charges collected by participating banks and payment aggregators to maintain technological infrastructure. Despite these assurances, petitioners argued that the framework lacked sufficient legislative consultation prior to implementation.

Public Anxiety Versus Micro-Transaction Protections

Public anxiety regarding the long-term trajectory of digital transactions remains palpable. Many consumers fear the reintroduction of MDR is merely the opening salvo toward broader monetization, drawing comparisons to telecom models where services initially offered for free gradually introduced widespread fees. However, economic assessments from policymakers suggest that everyday micro-transactions will remain untouched. Data indicates that over 95% of aggregate UPI volume stays comfortably below the ₹2,000 threshold, encompassing daily essentials such as grocery purchases, auto-rickshaw fares, and public transit tickets.

Photo: Madhyamam

Fintech Expansion and Upcoming Deadlines

Fintech entities and payment aggregators are simultaneously preparing for operational expansions tied to the evolving digital payments market. Major market participants, including PhonePe, MobiKwik, and Pine Labs, are scaling up physical and technical infrastructure.

Photo: Manorama Online

As the October 15 implementation date approaches, all eyes turn to the formal responses from the Reserve Bank of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and the central government as mandated by the Supreme Court.