BenQ Zowie Launches XQ2766X: 27-inch QHD 360Hz Gaming Monitor Tailored for Battle Royale Games

Competitive gamers grinding titles like PUBG and Fortnite face a fresh hardware option when BenQ Zowie releases the 27-inch XQ2766X QHD monitor, cnet.co.kr reported. The display marks the brand’s first QHD gaming monitor specifically targeting battle royale titles.

Performance and Visual Features for Battle Royale Games

The XQ2766X combines a 27-inch screen, QHD resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate, a Fast TN panel, and DyAc 3 residual image reduction technology. This combination aims to provide visual clarity in titles featuring expansive maps and long-range engagements like PUBG, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Delta Force. The high pixel density of the QHD resolution supports distant target acquisition, while the 360Hz refresh rate and DyAc 3 technology help maintain clear vision during rapid camera movements.

The monitor includes customized features designed to minimize visual interference caused by dark elements such as magnetic fields or gas zones in battle royale matches, helping players distinguish characters from backgrounds. It also retains traditional Zowie features including Black Equalizer and Color Vibrance, which users can adjust through an intuitive user interface.

Connectivity and Ergonomic Stand Design

For user convenience, the XQ2766X introduces the ‘ZOWIE Sync App’, allowing users to save personal monitor settings on a smartphone app and apply them instantly via Bluetooth. Additionally, a ‘G Sensor’ feature detects and displays the monitor’s tilt angle in real time on the screen.

The hardware design incorporates a bearing-equipped height-adjustable stand supporting a wide range of height adjustments and up to 35 degrees of tilt. The stand base is streamlined to minimize interference with peripherals like keyboards and mice.

Availability and Support

The flagship 27-inch XQ2766X joins the previously revealed 24.1-inch XQ2566X in the new Zowie XQ series lineup. The XQ2766X is available through domestic online and offline retail stores in South Korea, backed by a 3-year free after-sales service warranty.

Photo: 아이러브PC방

Launch Details and Leadership Statements

BenQ Zowie, led by South Korea branch manager Soyoon-seok, announced on October 1 that it is launching the brand’s first QHD gaming monitor targeted at battle royale games. The company designed the new XQ series to address how survival-oriented FPS and TPS titles have gained immense popularity as the battle royale genre. BenQ Zowie branch manager Soyoon-seok stated, Battle royale games require the ability to quickly identify and accurately track distant enemies across complex and wide battlefields, making the Zowie XQ series a new standard for competitive displays. He added, It consists of two lineups, the 27-inch flagship XQ2766X and the 24.1-inch XQ2566X, supporting choices tailored to the user’s setup and play style. BenQ Korea marketing team manager Lee Sang-hyun also noted, The Zowie XQ series sets the standard for new competitive displays, providing choices tailored to user setups and play styles through the 27-inch flagship XQ2766X and 24.1-inch XQ2566X lineups.