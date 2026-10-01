Indonesia vs Bangladesh: Official Lineups for FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Clash

Indonesia vs Bangladesh: Starting XI and Tactical Breakdown for FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026

Timnas Indonesia faces Bangladesh in the final Group A fixture of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK), Jakarta, on October 1, 2026, at 19.30 WIB. Manager John Herdman has named Emil Audero in goal and selected Kevin Diks as captain for the decisive group-stage encounter.

Fantasy & Market Impact Squad Rotation: Manager John Herdman’s forced changes due to suspensions and fixture congestion open up value plays across the midfield depth chart.

Confirmed Starting Lineups and Tactical Setup

According to the official FIFA Start List cited by sport.detik.com, Indonesia will deploy a balanced formation under John Herdman. Emil Audero starts between the posts behind a backline featuring captain Kevin Diks, Rizky Ridho, Elkan Baggott, and Justin Hubner, alongside Calvin Verdonk. The midfield engine room relies on Joey Pelupessy and Ivar Jenner, while Ole Romeny and Ragnar Oratmangoen spearhead the attacking phases.

Bangladesh counters under coach Thomas Dooley with Mehedi Hasan Srabon starting in goal. Their tactical blueprint features Hamza Choudhury anchoring the center of the pitch alongside Shuki Itofusa, Rakib Hossain, Sahariar Emon, Zidane Yousuf, Tariq Kazi, Zayyan Ahmed, Saad Uddin, and Shamit Shome.

The Group A Standings and Goal Difference Equation

Entering the final matchday, Kompas notes that Indonesia sits second in Group A with four points from two matches, trailing group leaders Malaysia by a single goal in goal difference. Securing a direct path to the final against Thailand requires more than just a victory; the Garuda squad must maximize their offensive output. Football analyst Sapto Haryo Rajasa pointed out via Kompas that Indonesia needs to chase an emphatic victory to outpace Malaysia’s goal differential markers.

The tactical adjustment becomes even more pressing following the suspension of Thom Haye. Radarcirebon.disway.id reported that Haye picked up a red card during Indonesia’s hard-fought 0-0 draw against Malaysia on September 28, 2026. Herdman must now rely on depth options like Joey Pelupessy and Ivar Jenner to control the tempo and transition phases in the center circle.

Weighing Physical Resilience Against Kanjuruhan Remembrance

Player fatigue remains a major talking point amid the demanding schedule of three matches in a single week. Radarcirebon.disway.id highlighted the spartan efforts of left-back Dean James, who continued playing through a shin injury during the previous fixture against Malaysia.

Photo: Kompas

Beyond the tactical chessboard, the fixture carries profound emotional weight. CNN Indonesia reported that the match coincides with the fourth anniversary of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy. Addressing the internal somberness of the date, John Herdman emphasized the importance of historical awareness in professional sports. “If we lupa, we will not learn,” Herdman stated, as quoted by CNN Indonesia, urging his squad to honor the victims through disciplined and respectful sporting representation.

Group A FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Contextual Overview Team Match Status Manager Key Absences / Notes Indonesia Final Group Match vs Bangladesh John Herdman Thom Haye (Suspended via Red Card) Bangladesh Final Group Match vs Indonesia Thomas Dooley Full squad available via official start list

Match Information and Broadcast Details

The decisive Group A clash kicks off at 19.30 WIB at Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. Fans looking to follow the action live can tune into national broadcast coverage via Indosiar and SCTV starting with pre-match programming at 18.00 WIB, or stream the fixture digitally through Vidio and the RANS Entertainment YouTube channel, as detailed by Kompas.

Photo: radarcirebon.disway.id

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.