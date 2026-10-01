63rd Golden Horse Awards Nominations Announced: ‘Arrested Memory’ Leads with 11 Nods

The 63rd Golden Horse Awards announced its official nominations on October 1, 2026, setting the stage for a competitive race led by the Taiwan-Japan co-production Arrested Memory, which secured 11 nominations. Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival reported that this year’s selection process evaluated 587 submissions, with the final winners set to be announced during the November 22 awards ceremony.

The Bottom Line Top Contender: Arrested Memory leads the field with 11 nominations, including best feature film, director, and actor.

Arrested Memory leads the field with 11 nominations, including best feature film, director, and actor. Actor Race: Ethan Juan and Liu Kuan-ting headline a competitive best actor category featuring regional heavyweights.

Ethan Juan and Liu Kuan-ting headline a competitive best actor category featuring regional heavyweights. Ceremony Details: The 63rd awards take place on November 22 at the Taipei Music Center, hosted by Ko Chen-tung.

Arrested Memory Dominates Nominations While International Contenders Surge

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival committee revealed the complete list of nominees on Tuesday morning, detailing a diverse field drawn from the 587 total films submitted across multiple categories. Arrested Memory emerged as the morning’s primary beneficiary, capturing 11 nods that encompass major categories such as best narrative feature, best director for SABU, and best actor for Ethan Juan. Close behind is Shu Qi’s directorial effort Girl, which pulled in 10 nominations, while Double Happiness and We Are Born Good secured nine nominations each.

The competition extends deep into the acting and technical fields. According to the Golden Horse release, the best actor category pits Ethan Juan against Leon DAI for Kung Fu, Liu Kuan-ting for Double Happiness, YEUNG Wai-lun for We Are Born Good, and Jack TAN for Black Tide. Meanwhile, the best actress race features Angel YUEN (Afterpiece), Jennifer YU (Double Happiness), LIANG Cuishan (Big Little Things), CHUNG Suet-ying (We Are Born Good), and YEO Yann-yann (We Are All Strangers), marking a distinctly international lineup for the lead actress categories.

Photo: 金馬影展

Key Nominations Across Major Golden Horse Categories

Category Nominee / Title Best Narrative Feature Girl, Double Happiness, We Are Born Good, Arrested Memory, We Are All Strangers Best Director Herman YAU (We’re Nothing at All), Edmund YEO (The Age of Goodbyes), Joseph HSU (Double Happiness), SABU (Arrested Memory), Anthony CHEN (We Are All Strangers Best Actor Leon DAI (Kung Fu), Liu Kuan-ting (Double Happiness), YEUNG Wai-lun (We Are Born Good), Ethan JUAN (Arrested Memory), Jack TAN (Black Tide Best Actress Angela YUEN (Afterpiece), Jennifer YU (Double Happiness), LIANG Cuishan (Big Little Things), CHUNG Suet-ying (We Are Born Good), YEO Yann-yann (We Are All Strangers)

In the technical and supporting fields, the festival announced a wide spread of nominees. The best supporting actor category features Anson KONG Ip-sang (We’re Nothing at All), Berant ZHU (Kung Fu), TIN Kai-man (Double Happiness), Akira HUANG (Arrested Memory), and Andi LIMs (We Are All Strangers). For best supporting actress, the nominees include Audrey LIN (Girl), Mhia FIRDAUS (SAYANG), SUN Jialing (Big Little Things), Judy ONGG (Sunshine Women’s Choir), and Kearen PANG (We Are Born Good).

Beyond the competitive film categories, the Golden Horse Executive Committee highlighted individual career achievements. Executive Committee CEO Wen Tien-hsiang announced during the press conference that the Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year award goes to veteran colorist Chou Chia-sheng.

Photo: 今周刊

Ceremony Schedule and Broadcast Plans for November

The build-up to the main event will feature public screenings starting November 6, with ticket sales opening to the public on October 25 across designated venues. Additionally, the audience choice voting events will take place on November 7 and 8 at the Hualien Railway Cinema, Hsinchu City Image Museum, and Kaohsiung Neiwei Arts Center, with registration opening on October 7.

The 63rd Golden Horse Awards ceremony is scheduled for November 22 at the Taipei Music Center. For the first time, the event shifts to a Sunday schedule. The red carpet is set to begin at 5:00 PM, followed by the main ceremony at 6:30 PM. Local viewers can follow the live broadcast via TTV, while digital streaming is exclusive to Taiwan Mobile’s MyVideo platform. International audiences in Singapore and Malaysia can access regional television broadcasts via StarHub and Astro respectively, while viewers in other regions can stream the event live through the official Golden Horse YouTube channel.