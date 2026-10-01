The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, October 1 at 9.15pm BST, offering free streaming in the UK and global access via VPNs. Hosted by Ed Gamble, the companion show features contestant debriefs, game analysis, and banishment reveals.

The Bottom Line BBC iPlayer streams the companion show for free using a UK postcode and a valid TV licence. International viewers in the US, Canada, and Australia can utilize a VPN server based in the UK to bypass geographical restrictions. Audio-only versions are available for free via BBC Sounds.

Streaming BBC iPlayer Free From Anywhere With a VPN

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 launches on BBC One in the UK on Thursday, October 1, airing immediately after the main show at 9.15pm BST. Alongside the television broadcast, the entire season streams for free on BBC iPlayer. The streaming platform also serves as the UK home for versions of the series from the US, Australia, Canada and more.

Viewers located outside the UK face regional IP blocks on BBC iPlayer. To bypass these restrictions, international audiences and British citizens traveling abroad utilize a Virtual Private Network like NordVPN to connect to a UK-based server. This software alters the user’s apparent IP address, permitting seamless streaming across desktops, mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Setting up access requires three straightforward steps:

Install a reliable VPN service such as NordVPN. Connect to a server located within the United Kingdom. Navigate to BBC iPlayer to stream the broadcast live or on-demand.

Creating an account on BBC iPlayer requires a valid email address and a UK postcode, alongside a valid TV licence. For audiences preferring audio formats, the companion show is available for free via BBC Sounds.

International Availability Across Global Streaming Hubs

Companion content for the show typically remains restricted to its origin country, meaning The Traitors: Uncloaked has historically lacked an official release across the US, Canada, Australia and other international territories. Should it ever land overseas, it will likely debut on each region’s standard platform for the franchise, such as Peacock in the US, Crave in Canada and 10Play in Australia.

Fans residing abroad may be able to access the audio-only version of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 on their podcast platform of choice, depending on regional availability. Britons stationed overseas frequently rely on VPN software to stream the television companion show directly through the BBC ecosystem just as they would at home.

Broadcast Schedule and Contestant Lineup for Season 2

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 runs across ten episodes airing throughout October. The BBC One broadcast schedule is structured as follows:

Episode Air Date Episode 1 Thursday, October 1 Episode 2 Friday, October 2 Episode 3 Thursday, October 8 Episode 4 Friday, October 9 Episode 5 Thursday, October 15 Episode 6 Friday, October 16 Episode 7 Thursday, October 22 Episode 8 Friday, October 23 Episode 9 Thursday, October 29 Episode 10 Friday, October 30

Ed Gamble hosts the companion show, a role he has held since the show’s inception alongside season 2 of the main show in 2024. Gamble is a British comedian and TV presenter known for his appearances on Mock the Week and Taskmaster, alongside co-hosting the Off Menu podcast with James Acaster.

The cast for Season 2 features:

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster Joe Wilkinson Finds Out Who The Traitors Are | The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Bella Ramsey – Actor James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter Jerry Hall – Model and Actress Joanne McNally – Comedian Joe Lycett – Comedian Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor King Kenny – Content Creator Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter Miranda Hart – Actor and Author Myha’la – Actor Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author Rob Beckett – Comedian Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor Sharon Rooney – Actor

The companion series centers on host Ed Gamble revealing to the banished and murdered Faithful the identities of the Traitors. The format also incorporates pundit-like analysis from former players, celebrity guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes revelations.