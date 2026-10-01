Kim Tate faces double exit as baby Tate and Graham leave Home Farm

Kim Tate Faces Devastating Goodbyes As Double Exit Shakes Home Farm

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, airing at 8pm on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX, Kim Tate faces heartbreak as she is forced to say a final goodbye to baby Tate. According to digitalspy.com, the harrowing departure is compounded by Graham announcing his own exit from Home Farm, while Vinny clashes with Nicola and Kim at The Woolpack.

The Bottom Line The Departures: Kim Tate must say goodbye to baby Tate following an adoption plan, while Graham also confirms he is leaving Home Farm for good.

Kim Tate must say goodbye to baby Tate following an adoption plan, while Graham also confirms he is leaving Home Farm for good. The Confrontation: Vinny ignores warnings and walks straight into a public backlash at The Woolpack over his dangerous driving, facing Kim’s fury.

Vinny ignores warnings and walks straight into a public backlash at The Woolpack over his dangerous driving, facing Kim’s fury. The Complications: Thea reconsiders her revenge plan against Kim, and Manpreet investigates Gabby’s persistent cough.

Joe Arrives At Home Farm With Baby Tate

Kim’s initial joy at seeing Joe arrive at Home Farm with baby Tate quickly turns to devastation. Digitalspy.com reported that Kim had assumed Graham had successfully talked Joe out of his adoption plans. Instead, Joe shatters those hopes, confirming that the adoption is pushing forward and that he only brought the infant along so Kim could say a proper farewell.

That heartbreaking visit marks only the beginning of the upheaval at the estate. Graham follows up the baby’s departure by dropping his own bombshell on the ruthless businesswoman. Digitalspy.com noted that Graham plans to assist Joe with the adoption process as instructed, but confirms that this will be the absolute final task he executes for Kim.

Vinny Walks Into A Volatile Confrontation At The Woolpack

Away from Home Farm, Vinny finds himself at the center of local hostility. Following encouragement from Kammy to stop wallowing and enjoy his remaining time in the village, digitalspy.com reported that Vinny visits The Woolpack. The outing immediately backfires when he encounters both Nicola and Kim.

While Nicola manages to keep her thoughts to herself, Kim wastes no time unleashing her fury on the young man over his dangerous driving. That public lashing does not go unnoticed by everyone in the vicinity.

Thea Reconsiders Her Secret Agenda

The explosive confrontation at the pub shifts the dynamic for Thea. Digitalspy.com stated that Thea had been wrestling with mixed feelings about her revenge plan and was even contemplating revealing her true identity to Kim following an encounter at the graveyard.

However, overhearing Kim’s harsh words toward Vinny—and her blunt assessment of baby Tate’s future—makes Thea second-guess her softer stance. The sudden pivot keeps her true motives shrouded in mystery.

Manpreet Intervenes Over Gabby’s Health

Meanwhile, medical concerns mount elsewhere in the village. Digitalspy.com reported that Manpreet notices Gabby’s persistent cough is not improving. Unaware that Gabby has neglected to take her prescribed antibiotics, Manpreet pushes for a visit to the surgery to uncover what is genuinely wrong.

Character Primary Action In Tonight’s Episode Broadcast Details Kim Tate Says goodbye to baby Tate and confronts Vinny ITV1 / ITVX (8:00 PM) Graham Announces his departure from Home Farm ITV1 / ITVX (8:00 PM) Vinny Faces backlash at The Woolpack over dangerous driving ITV1 / ITVX (8:00 PM) Manpreet Investigates Gabby’s worsening cough ITV1 / ITVX (8:00 PM)

Emmerdale continues its weekday run on ITV1, with episodes available to stream early on ITVX.