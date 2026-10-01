Middle East Oil Exports Near Pre-War Levels Despite Ongoing Market Volatility

Asian Equities Open October Higher on Technology Momentum

As Asian markets opened for the first session of October, major regional indices advanced, driven primarily by strength in technology shares. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.2%, with Samsung and SK Hynix both advancing over 2%. Taiwan’s Taiex added 0.9%, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gained 0.5% in its sixth session in positive territory.

The Bottom Line

– Tech Sector Leadership: South Korean and Taiwanese benchmark indices led regional gains as semiconductor heavyweights like Samsung and SK Hynix posted advances exceeding 2%.

– Energy Market Divergence: While Asian equities responded positively to technology momentum, global markets remained sensitive to shifting crude supplies and ongoing diplomatic talks concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

– Cross-Asset Volatility: Investors weighed crude prices alongside upcoming bilateral discussions between the United States and China.

Oil Flows Near Pre-War Baselines Amid Hormuz Security Pressures

Oil export volumes leaving the Middle East have recovered to near pre-conflict levels. JP Morgan reported that daily crude flows reached 17.5 million barrels per day in September, hitting 98% of pre-war averages, while fuel shipments stood at 3 million barrels per day (58% of pre-war baselines). Analysts noted that the recovery reflects the energy sector’s resilience under operational pressure rather than a fundamental improvement in regional maritime security.

However, output estimates from major financial institutions and consultancies varied. Goldman Sachs estimated total Middle East petroleum flows exceeding 23 million barrels per day—in line with the average reached in 2025—as certain tankers disabled navigation systems to evade detection. Meanwhile, Kpler estimated regional flows at the beginning of September at around 13 million barrels per day, and TotalEnergies estimated shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz at roughly 10 million barrels daily.

Photo: Dinheiro Vivo

Institution / Source Estimated Daily Oil Flow Metric Context JP Morgan 17.5 million barrels/day Crude flow reaching 98% of pre-war levels in September Goldman Sachs >23 million barrels/day Total flows in line with the average reached in 2025 Kpler ~13 million barrels/day Early September Middle East regional export estimate TotalEnergies ~10 million barrels/day Specific flow volume measured via the Strait of Hormuz

Diplomatic Impasses and Price Volatility in Energy Markets

Energy markets experienced high volatility as traders balanced rising export volumes against geopolitical negotiations. Following a three-hour meeting between U.S. and Iranian representatives at the United Nations—described by President Donald Trump as “very good” and “very productive”—international benchmark Brent crude was traded at 98.41 dollars per barrel during the morning in Europe, while West Texas Intermediate was 89.21 dollars per barrel.

Despite these talks, physical bottlenecks persist. The Iran maintains the Strait of Hormuz closed, while the U.S. continues its blockade of Iranian ports. Energy specialist Javier Blas of Bloomberg observed that the recovery of flows reveals that “it is clear that the president Donald Trump has the advantage” in the strait, though he warned that Tehran might escalate the conflict with attacks on ports, pipelines, and oil fields as an alternative to tankers, pointing to an attack on the Saudi East-West pipeline as a test of what may come.

Photo: Euronews

Global Market Backdrop and Institutional Sentiment

In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100, alongside France’s CAC 40, Italy’s FTSE MIB, and Switzerland’s CH20, recorded gains of approximately 0.1%. Conversely, Germany’s DAX 30, Spain’s IBEX 35, and the Netherlands’ AEX contracted between 0.3% and 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury futures rose slightly with the fall in the price of oil, keeping the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds below 5%. Meanwhile, gold was traded at 4 379 dollars per ounce. Market participants also turned their attention toward the Thursday meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping. Stephen Innes, of Quintex Intel, noted that the three-hour meeting between the U.S. and Iran is relevant because it moves the market away from a logic of pure escalation toward a true diplomatic process, even if a final agreement still seems distant.