Belgium sees 52 percent more working seniors due to pension hike

The Belgian labor market is undergoing a structural shift following the official implementation of the pension age hike in 2025. Data released by the National Social Security Office (RSZ) reveals that the number of working individuals aged 65 and older climbed 52.2% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 83,528 active workers.

Belgium’s Rising Retirement Age Drives Record Surge in Working Over-Sixties

Strategic Workforce Realities Retirement Impact: The total volume of active workers plateaued at roughly 4,12 million in Q2, while older cohorts surged past previous benchmarks due to statutory adjustments.

The total volume of active workers plateaued at roughly 4,12 million in Q2, while older cohorts surged past previous benchmarks due to statutory adjustments. Employment Composition: Growth among 65-plussers stems primarily from full-time and part-time positions rather than flexible secondary employment (flexi-jobs).

Growth among 65-plussers stems primarily from full-time and part-time positions rather than flexible secondary employment (flexi-jobs). Junior Pressure: Employment among workers under 25 fell 4% over a two-year timeline, with automated systems and artificial intelligence increasingly absorbing entry-level tasks.

Demographic Divergence in the Belgian Labor Market

Labor market stagnation has characterized recent quarters across the broader economy. According to RSZ figures for the second quarter, total salaried employment remained virtually flat relative to the prior year. Yet, beneath this aggregate stability lies a sharp generational divergence driven by regulatory reform.

Jasper Hubeau, director of the financial and statistical department at the RSZ, noted that the legislative shift taking effect in 2025 is directly reshaping workforce composition. While older demographics previously exited the formal economy en masse upon reaching historical thresholds, economic incentives and legal requirements are now keeping senior professionals active.

Crucially, this expansion is not isolated to casual arrangements. While flexi-jobs account for slightly over a third of working seniors, Hubeau emphasized that the primary growth driver originates in standard full-time and part-time employment contracts.

Macroeconomic Labor Distribution Metrics

Age Cohort Q2 Active Count (Approx.) Two-Year Growth Trend Aged 65 and Older 83,528 +52.2% Under 25 Years Market contraction -4 percent Total Salaried Workforce ~4,12 million Flat / Stagnant

Automation Pressures on Junior Profiles

While senior labor participation rates scale upward, the entry-level segment of the economy faces contrasting pressures. Employment figures for workers under 25 declined 3% over a twelve-month span, compounding to a 4% reduction since 2024.

Market analysts point to technological disruption as a core catalyst. Recent findings from Stanford University indicate that generative artificial intelligence and workflow automation disproportionately impact junior roles, altering how enterprises allocate entry-level operational tasks. Corporations are increasingly substituting routine administrative and junior analytical duties with scalable software architectures.

Simultaneously, sector-specific contractions continue to weigh on industrial output. Traditional manufacturing segments, particularly textiles and paper production, report ongoing headcount reductions. While service-sector expansion partially absorbs these losses, it fails to generate an absolute net surplus across the broader industrial index.

Strategic Outlook for Employers

As regulatory frameworks alter the operational lifespan of the domestic workforce, businesses must recalibrate talent management strategies. Human resource planners face the dual challenge of integrating an aging demographic into core operational structures while managing the displacement risks facing young professionals navigating an AI-driven hiring landscape.

Capital allocation decisions will increasingly depend on how effectively firms can bridge the generational divide, retraining older personnel for extended career paths while adapting junior job descriptions to complement automated workflows rather than compete with them.