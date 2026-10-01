Queen Mary Returns to Australia for Father’s Memorial Service

Queen Mary of Denmark has made a secret return to her hometown of Hobart, Tasmania, accompanied by King Frederik X, to attend a private memorial service for her late father, John Donaldson. The Danish Royal House confirmed their attendance following Professor Donaldson’s passing on April 11 at age 84, though palace officials have not disclosed the duration of the visit.

Queen Mary of Denmark Returns to Hobart for Private Memorial Service

Essential Takeaways From the Royal Visit The Destination: Queen Mary and King Frederik X traveled from Denmark to Hobart, Tasmania, for the private service.

Queen Mary and King Frederik X traveled from Denmark to Hobart, Tasmania, for the private service. The Occasion: The trip honors John Donaldson, who passed away on April 11 at the age of 84.

The trip honors John Donaldson, who passed away on April 11 at the age of 84. The Timeline: The royal couple’s stay is expected to be brief, as King Frederik X has a sailing competition in St Tropez this weekend.

Honoring Professor John Donaldson in Tasmania

Professor John Donaldson was born in Scotland on September 5, 1941, and migrated to Australia in 1953. When he died, the palace said a private memorial service would take place at a later date.

At the time of her father’s death, Queen Mary shared a deeply personal statement reflecting on her loss. “My heart is heavy and my thoughts are grey. My beloved father has passed away,” the Queen said. “But I know that when the grief subsides, the memories will brighten, and what will remain most strongly is the love and gratitude for everything he gave me and taught me.”

Family Bonds and Previous Visits Down Under

Queen Mary shared a close bond with her father, particularly following the passing of her mother at age 55 in 1997 due to complications with heart surgery, an event that occurred when Mary was just 25 years old. The 54-year-old royal last visited her father at the end of March, where they shared “precious time together”.

That March visit saw the royal couple touch down on March 14 and tour the country for six days. It marked the first official head-of-state visit from Denmark to Australia in nearly 40 years, and the fourth time the couple has traveled there together. Professor Donaldson had been “increasingly affected by his age for some time”, according to the Danish Royal Family.

Key Details of the Royal Visit Detail Information Primary Figures Queen Mary and King Frederik X Location Hobart, Tasmania Subject Private memorial for Professor John Donaldson Upcoming Schedule King Frederik X’s sailing competition in St Tropez

Quiet Travel and Future Engagements

This journey marks another instance of the Queen quietly slipping into Australia without major public fanfare. She previously visited the country in an unofficial capacity in February 2025, where she was spotted in Hobart. Prior to that, she traveled there in 2024 alongside her twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, and was spotted on Sydney’s Bronte beach.

The palace has emphasized the private nature of the memorial.