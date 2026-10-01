XPO Opens New Service Centers in Arizona and Missouri

XPO inaugurated two new service centers in Mesa, Arizona, and Cameron, Missouri, expanding its North American freight network to 300 facilities.

Expansion Details in Arizona and Missouri

The newly opened facility in Mesa, Arizona, spans 4,738 square meters and features 86 dock doors, supporting an initial workforce of more than 100 employees. This location is designed to serve the broader Phoenix metropolitan area. Meanwhile, the second site in Cameron, Missouri, covers 1,208 square meters with 32 dock doors and employs over 30 workers. Highway 36, the Cameron center acts as a strategic mid-continent node for regional distribution.

Construction on both facilities wrapped up earlier this summer, according to the corporate announcement. Matt Carroll, president of the Western division at XPO, stated that these installations reinforce the company’s presence on two essential freight markets and reflect a strategic approach to network investment.

XPO New Service Center Specifications Location Facility Size Dock Doors Initial Workforce Primary Market / Intersection Mesa, Arizona 4,738 sq meters 86 100+ employees Phoenix metropolitan area Cameron, Missouri 1,208 sq meters 32 30+ employees Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 36

Broader Network Growth and Operations

These two facilities bring XPO’s total active North American service centers to 300. Since 2021, the company has opened nearly 35 service centers, expanding the dock door capacity of its overall network by 15%.

XPO operates as a freight transportation provider in North America. The enterprise operates a total of 586 locations and maintains a workforce of 38,000 employees distributed across North America and Europe. Its supply chain footprint covers 99% of American postal codes, alongside cross-border transportation capabilities connecting to both Canada and Mexico.