The Swiss equity market posted its fourth decline on Thursday, dropping 1.17% to 13,668.29 points by mid-morning, driven by stubborn European inflation data and lingering interest rate pressures. Positive U.S. labor and inflation reports quickly lost traction as investors absorbed disappointing consumer price figures across France, Italy, and Germany.

The Bottom Line

SMI Index Drop: The Swiss Market Index (SMI) fell 1.17% to 13,668.29 points, hitting a day’s low of 13,620, making the 14,000 threshold a distant target at the start of the final quarter.

The fell 1.17% to 13,668.29 points, hitting a day’s low of 13,620, making the 14,000 threshold a distant target at the start of the final quarter. Corporate Laggards: UBS dropped 2.7% below the CHF 40 threshold following a relocation demand from investor Artisan Partners, while Richemont and Sika faced heavy selling pressure.

dropped 2.7% below the CHF 40 threshold following a relocation demand from investor Artisan Partners, while and faced heavy selling pressure. Market Outliers: Market debutant Infomaniak surged in the trading shell of Perrot Duval, climbing from an opening price of CHF 56 to a high of CHF 140 before settling at CHF 92.

European Inflation Pressure Overrides US Economic Data

The previous day’s positive economic data releases from the United States failed to sustain market momentum on Thursday. Commentary from BNP Paribas emphasized that European inflation figures for France, Italy, and Germany all printed significantly above the European Central Bank’s target.

Additional coverage noted that while online bank Swissquote highlighted more favorable-than-feared U.S. labor and inflation prints, these metrics only managed to ease short-term 2-year U.S. Treasury yields while longer-term yields pushed upward. Market participants pointed out a general lack of a decisive catalyst to reverse the negative momentum trailing out of a difficult September and an overall negative third quarter.

Heavyweights and Cyclical Stocks Drag Down the SMI

Selling pressure spread across index heavyweights and cyclical equities during early trading hours. UBS led the blue-chip losses with a 2.7% decline, sliding back under CHF 40 following disclosures that investor Artisan Partners had called for the bank to move out of Switzerland.

Cyclical and interest-sensitive equities faced equivalent headwinds. Luxury goods firm Richemont retreated 2.6%, building materials supplier Holcim fell 1.8%, and specialty chemicals producer Sika shed 1.9% despite hosting an investor day. Among defensive heavyweights, Nestlé dropped 1.5% and Novartis fell 1.4%, significantly outpacing the milder 0.3% dip in Roche.

Index / Equity Ticker Performance / Price Swiss Market Index (SMI) — -1.17% (13,668.29 pts) Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) — -0.86% (3,049.84 pts) UBS — -2.7% (< CHF 40) Richemont — -2.6% ABB — +0.3% (~+34% YTD) Infomaniak (via Perrot Duval) — CHF 92 (Intraday high: CHF 140)

Infomaniak Surges While ABB Defies the Downtrend

In the broader market segment, Infomaniak executed a market debut utilizing the stock shell of Perrot Duval. After an opening print of CHF 56, the equity peaked at CHF 140 before trading at CHF 92. Meanwhile, Lindt & Sprüngli continued its downward trajectory, losing 1.3% to trade at 80’800 Fr. following a profit warning issued on Tuesday that triggered price target downgrades by Jefferies and Julius Bär.

Photo: finanzen.ch

Bucking the broader market correction, ABB emerged as the sole gainer among blue chips with a 0.3% increase, extending its yearly outperformance to approximately 34% since the end of 2025. Concurrently, technology-focused names found support following strong earnings results from Micron, lifting companies such as Inficon by 2.4% and Comet by 0.5%.