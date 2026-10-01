BRVM Transactions Cross 8 Billion FCFA With Mixed Indices

Trading activity surged significantly on the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) as Wednesday’s session concluded on September 30, 2026, with transactions crossing the 8 billion CFA franc threshold. According to fr.allafrica.com, total transactions reached 8.519 billion FCFA, marking a sharp increase from the 3.275 billion FCFA recorded during the previous trading day.

Daily Transaction Volumes and Market Capitalization Shifts

The dramatic leap in Wednesday’s trading figures stood in stark contrast to the steady pace observed earlier in the week. fr.allafrica.com reported that the transaction value jumped by 5.244 billion FCFA compared to Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Meanwhile, additional reporting from lejecos.com corroborated these financial metrics, detailing that the annual average value per session stood at 2.889 billion FCFA at the close of Tuesday’s session, up slightly from 2.887 billion FCFA on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Market capitalization across the exchange showed mixed movements between equities and debt instruments. Equity market capitalization settled at 21,504.903 billion FCFA, rising from 21,491.234 billion FCFA the day prior for a gain of 13.669 billion FCFA. Conversely, the bond market capitalization experienced a minor contraction, slipping to 13,595.502 billion FCFA compared to 13,616.018 billion FCFA on Tuesday, marking a decrease of 20.516 billion FCFA.

Performance Across BRVM Indices

The exchange’s primary benchmarks reflected a largely positive trajectory during the mid-week session. The baseline BRVM Composite index inched up by 0.06 percent to reach 548.38 points, up from 548.04 points. The BRVM 30 index climbed 0.35 percent to 266.08 points, while the BRVM Prestige index posted a 0.82 percent gain to close at 203.79 points.

At the same time, specialized indices charted divergent paths. The BRVM Principal index dropped notably by 1.50 percent, falling to 381.80 points from 387.61 points. Simultaneously, the BRVM Composite Total Return index mirrored the baseline advance, registering a positive variation of 0.06 percent to settle at 220.92 points.

Market Indicator September 30, 2026 Previous Session Variation Total Transaction Value 8.519 bln FCFA 3.275 bln FCFA +5.244 bln FCFA Equity Capitalization 21,504.903 bln FCFA 21,491.234 bln FCFA +13.669 bln FCFA Bond Capitalization 13,595.502 bln FCFA 13,616.018 bln FCFA -20.516 bln FCFA BRVM Composite Index 548.38 pts 548.04 pts +0.06% BRVM 30 Index 266.08 pts 264.21 pts +0.35% BRVM Principal Index 381.80 pts 387.61 pts -1.50%

Leading Equities and Market Decliners

Individual stock performances highlighted notable winners and losers across West Africa’s regional bourse. The top five gainers were led by Tractafric Motors Côte d’Ivoire, which advanced 5.13 percent to 4,100 FCFA. Sonatel Sénégal followed closely with a 4.61 percent increase to 45,000 FCFA, alongside BIIC Bénin up 4.09 percent to 8,910 FCFA, BOA Bénin up 3.72 percent to 9,750 FCFA, and BOA Mali rounding out the top gainers with a 2.50 percent rise to 6,145 FCFA.

Photo: lejecos.com

On the opposing end, the steepest losses were concentrated among regional banking and industrial equities. Coris Bank International Burkina Faso suffered the sharpest drop, falling 7.48 percent to 30,060 FCFA. BICI Côte d’Ivoire declined 6.56 percent to 32,605 FCFA, ERIUM Côte d’Ivoire dropped 6.54 percent to 2,000 FCFA, Bernabé Côte d’Ivoire decreased 5.78 percent to 1,875 FCFA, and SAFCA Côte d’Ivoire retreated 4.27 percent to 4,595 FCFA.