Zalgiris to Play Paris Without Injured Williams-Goss, Lee and Akobundu-Ehiogu

Kaunas Zalgiris traveled to Paris without injured guards Nigelas Williams-Goss and Sabenas Lee alongside center Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu ahead of Thursday’s EuroLeague fixture, BasketNews reported.

The Injury Timeline and Roster Impact for Zalgiris in Paris

Zalgiris arrived in the French capital with 12 available players out of its 15-man roster after leaving the three legionnaires behind. Nigelas Williams-Goss picked up a thigh muscle strain during last Thursday’s game in Belgrade against Crvena Zvezda, Delfi.lt reported, and remains sidelined for approximately two weeks. Sabenas Lee is similarly recovering from a left thigh strain sustained in early September during a matchup against Baku Sabah. Meanwhile, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu has not yet been registered for EuroLeague minutes this season, leaving head coach Andrea Trinchieri with a condensed rotation.

Photo: Lrytas

The fixture at the adidas Arena in Paris tips off on Thursday at 21:45 Lithuanian time. Paris Basketball enters the contest following back-to-back losses, having dropped a 72-91 decision to Panathinaikos Athens and a 79-92 result against Partizan Belgrade. Zalgiris holds a 1-1 record in the early EuroLeague standings, opening with an 83-77 victory over Crvena Zvezda before suffering a narrow 91-93 home defeat to reigning champions Olympiacos Piraeus on Tuesday.

Broader Club Context and Off-Court Developments

As the squad prepares for the French capital, Zalgiris forward Dustina Sleva discussed his integration into Lithuanian culture and the team ahead of the match. In an interview with Lrytas.lt, Sleva reflected on finding his role comfortable after initial cultural adjustments in Kaunas. He also spoke about his relationship with American soccer player Francesca Frericks, who previously competed for Vilnius MFA Zalgiris. Club efforts regarding Sleva’s Lithuanian heritage and potential passport acquisition remain ongoing alongside the team’s rigorous athletic schedule.

Photo: delfi.lt

Player Injury Status Estimated Absence Nigelas Williams-Goss Thigh muscle strain ~2 weeks Sabenes Lee Thigh muscle recovery Day-to-day / progressing Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu Unregistered / Tactical leave N/A

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The Thursday evening showdown in Paris will test Zalgiris’s remaining personnel depth as the club looks to rebound from its Tuesday defeat against Olympiacos.

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