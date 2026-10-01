Which Apple Varieties Don’t Turn Brown When Cut?

When an apple is sliced or bitten into, its yellow-white flesh turns brown due to an enzymatic reaction involving polyphenol and oxygen. Investigated by researchers in the journal Foods and highlighted by the Federal Centre for Nutrition, the browning rate varies across varieties like Granny Smith, Gravensteiner, and Boskoop.

In Plain English: The Takeaway Enzymatic Browning: Cell damage exposes plant compounds (polyphenols) to ambient oxygen, catalyzed by the enzyme polyphenoloxidase to form melanin pigments.

Cell damage exposes plant compounds (polyphenols) to ambient oxygen, catalyzed by the enzyme polyphenoloxidase to form melanin pigments. Varietal Differences: Cultivars like Granny Smith and Cripps Pink resist browning longer, whereas varieties like Gravensteiner and Boskoop darken rapidly.

Cultivars like Granny Smith and Cripps Pink resist browning longer, whereas varieties like Gravensteiner and Boskoop darken rapidly. Storage Mitigation: Refrigeration, acidic additives (such as lemon juice), and airtight containers successfully slow down this natural oxidation process.

Why Does Sliced Apple Flesh Turn Brown?

The familiar discoloration of a freshly cut apple is entirely harmless and does not signal spoilage, according to the Federal Centre for Nutrition (BZfE). The agency explained that cutting, peeling, or biting into an apple damages the cellular structure of the fruit’s flesh. This structural breach allows chemical compounds that were previously isolated from one another to interact directly with oxygen present in the surrounding air.

At the center of this transformation is the enzyme polyphenoloxidase. This enzyme reacts with airborne oxygen to convert polyphenol into brownish melanin pigments. Similar oxidative browning processes occur in other fresh fruits and vegetables, including pears and quinces, whenever their cellular integrity is compromised.

Which Apple Varieties Discolor Faster Than Others?

The speed and intensity of the browning process depend heavily on the specific apple variety. Different cultivars vary in both the concentration and composition of their polyphenols, as well as in the activity of their enzymes. Highlighting research published in the journal Foods, the BZfE examined 14 distinct apple varieties by observing how severely their halved surfaces darkened immediately, after one hour, and after a full day.

The findings demonstrated a spectrum of oxidation rates. Granny Smith and Cripps Pink—marketed as Pink Lady—exhibited only minimal browning. Meanwhile, varieties such as Golden Delicious, Braeburn, and Gloster displayed a moderate degree of discoloration. According to the Lebensmittelforum of the Verbraucherzentrale, varieties like Jonagold and Elstar also brown only slightly, while varieties like Gravensteiner, Boskoop, or Finkenwerder Herbstprinz contain relatively many polyphenols and therefore darken faster at cut or bite marks.

How Can Oxidation Be Delayed at Home?

For individuals preparing fruit salads or lunchboxes who wish to keep apple slices looking fresh, the underlying chemical reaction can be slowed using methods outlined by the BZfE. First, low temperatures decrease enzymatic activity, meaning cut apples should be stored in a cool place until consumption. Second, applying an acid acts as an inhibitor; drizzling fruit pieces with a small amount of lemon juice curtails the browning process. Finally, restricting oxygen exposure by storing apple wedges in a tightly sealed container or covering the exposed surfaces directly prevents the ambient air from interacting with the enzymes.

Photo: nw.de

References

Federal Centre for Nutrition (BZfE).

Foods Journal.

Lebensmittelforum der Verbraucherzentrale.