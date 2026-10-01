1 Insurance Stock to Buy and 2 to Avoid for Long-Term Investors

As the financial sector plays a critical role with insurance firms offering various solutions, market analysts are examining companies based on their performance and growth. Investor optimism has been held back by stricter rules and worries over payout severity, keeping sector gains restricted to 7.5% over the past half-year. This return lagged the S&P 500’s 16.6% climb, though a handful of high-quality businesses continue to deliver earnings growth.

Among the companies being evaluated for long-term investors are two insurance stocks to sell and one to buy.

Insurance Stocks to Avoid

MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG), which has a market cap of $5.3 billion, provides private mortgage insurance to protect lenders when homebuyers default. Over the preceding five-year period, net earned premiums dropped by 1.5% annually, projections indicate flat sales for the upcoming 12 months, and earnings per share rose by merely 8.4% each year across the last two years. The stock trades at $26.18 per share, or 1.1x forward P/B.

Photo: business.times-online.com

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB), with a market cap of $125.5 billion, provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance products across 54 countries. Its outsized scale has created growth headwinds, with costs rising faster than revenue over the last five years and causing its pre-tax profit margin to decline by 1.7 percentage points. Chubb trades at $328.81 per share, implying a valuation ratio of 1.6x forward P/B.

One Insurance Stock to Buy

Progressive (NYSE: PGR), boasting a market cap of $120.5 billion, is identified as an insurance stock poised to generate sustainable market-beating returns. The major auto, property, and commercial insurance provider posted impressive 15.9% annual revenue growth over the last two years, alongside a surge in net premiums earned by 14.9% annually over the same period. Progressive trades at $207.13 per share, or 3.4x forward P/B.