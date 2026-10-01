Felipe VI and Letizia Set Sights on Ceuta and Melilla Amid Diplomatic Friction

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will travel to Ceuta on October 13, undertaking a high-stakes diplomatic visit just over two months after a migration crisis unfolded in the North African enclave. The royal journey begins the day after Spain’s National Day on October 12, followed the next day by a stop in Melilla, located roughly 500 kilometers to the east. This marks the monarch’s first trip to these two cities since he assumed the throne in 2014, breaking a royal absence that dates back to King Juan Carlos’s visit in November 2007. This voyage, to which Queen Sophie also participated, was then perceived as a provocation, and in consequence of which Rabat recalled its ambassador to Madrid, Omar Azziman, for consultations. The ambassador did not return to his post until two months later.

The Shadow of the July Migration Surge and Moroccan Sovereignty Claims

The upcoming royal tour arrives in the wake of a crisis on July 30 and 31, when more than 70,000 migrants entered Ceuta on foot or by swimming from Morocco. Near 80,000 people have reportedly afflued in this enclave as well as Melilla, which measure 18.5 km² and 13.41 km², respectively, and have become major entry gates for migration since the 1990s and the implementation of the Schengen agreements. Morocco continues to claim sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, which have been under Spanish administration since the 17th and 15th centuries, respectively. Rabat historically opposes royal visits to these territories, viewing them as occupied land.

Photo: Yahoo Actualités

Political Fallout and European Appeals for Border Solidarity

The migration crisis has strained relations between Madrid and Rabat. The 2007 visit by Juan Carlos prompted Morocco to recall its ambassador to Madrid for two months. Domestically, Prime Minister Sánchez faces criticism from opposition parties. While Sánchez initially defended Morocco’s cooperation, he declared in an interview with CNN that Moroccan border controls failed during the influx. Morocco has rejected accusations of laxity, blaming the crisis on social media misinformation, smugglers, and a misinterpretation of an Spanish court decision. Opposition parties have accused Moroccan officials of complicity or passivity, and reproached Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for being too conciliant towards Rabat.

Photo: Zonebourse Suisse

Addressing the geopolitical stakes during a gala dinner in Madrid for French President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe VI delivered a firm statement. The monarch called the situation at Ceuta “unacceptable.” “The countries that suffer a stronger pressure due to the fact that they are at the outer border of the European Union cannot assume alone a responsibility that falls on everyone,” Felipe stated during the dinner, urging a reinforced cooperation between EU member states. Felipe VI also recalled that “the violation of a Spanish border is a violation of a European border” and called for the Twenty-Seven in Brussels to “be more effective and supportive in protecting the external border of the European Union.”

Logistical Deployment and the Path Ahead for the Enclaves

In response to the migrants who remain in Ceuta amid deteriorating local conditions, the police and Spanish armed forces continue to escort migrants toward Morocco, and according to Madrid, the majority of the 60,000 migrants who crossed the border illegally have been returned.

The royal household confirmed that the October itinerary was agreed upon between the government and the monarchy, with the precise program scheduled for release in the coming days. As the calendar counts down to October 13, the presence of Felipe VI and Letizia in the territories will test the diplomatic equilibrium across the Strait of Gibraltar.