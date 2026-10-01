Chamber Blue Health Plans Offer Coverage for South Carolina Businesses

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina has outlined enrollment details for its Chamber Blue health plans, offering businesses with 51 or more employees a robust portfolio of plan designs tailored to corporate needs. The program is designed specifically for companies that hold chamber membership or are considering joining a local chamber of commerce, providing access to extensive regional networks and specialized health benefits.

Eligible organizations participating in the Chamber Blue program can choose from fully insured or level-funded structures. To accommodate diverse financial and medical preferences, the plans may incorporate health savings accounts (HSAs) or health reimbursement accounts (HRAs), encouraging workers to take an active role in managing their medical choices. Furthermore, all options feature an enhanced office visit copay that covers minor office surgeries, diagnostic X-rays, and lab services performed directly in a physician’s office, alongside an included chiropractic coverage rider.

Network Access and Telehealth Integration

A primary feature of the Chamber Blue offering is integration with the Preferred Blue network, identified as the largest network of health care providers and facilities across South Carolina. For employees who reside or travel outside state borders, the plans include dedicated out-of-state coverage options. Additionally, digital care is supported through Blue CareOnDemand Powered by MDLIVE telehealth services, which are built into every plan tier.

To promote preventative care, all policies include a $500 sustained health benefit dedicated to covering additional preventive medical services. Participants also gain access to unique wellness initiatives, including BlueRewards and My Health Novel, which aim to help members achieve targeted health goals.

Small Business and Alternative Offerings

While Chamber Blue targets organizations with 51 or more employees, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina maintains a separate suite of products for smaller enterprises and individuals. According to the company’s Products and Services overview, small businesses with up to 50 lives can access comprehensive coverage through Business BlueEssentials and Blue Dental. That portfolio also features individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRA) and BlueMeasure level-funded options for small business clients.

Photo: healthybluesc.com

On a separate administrative front, related entities within the corporate family continue to manage state-level health access. Healthy Blue of South Carolina administers Medicaid managed care plans, reminding participants to complete their annual review forms during open enrollment periods to maintain continuous benefits.

Next Steps for Interested Employers

Businesses seeking to evaluate their eligibility for a Chamber Blue plan or wishing to review specific plan documentation can examine the organization’s official materials. Employers are encouraged to reach out directly to a designated BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Chamber sales representative to initiate the enrollment process or request a detailed brochure.

Disclaimer: The information provided regarding health insurance plans is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional financial or insurance advice.