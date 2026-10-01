Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Baden-Württemberg Before Weekend Weather Clears

A fast-moving front of heavy rain and thunderstorms is sweeping across Baden-Württemberg from the west, bringing unsettled conditions before high pressure attempts to stabilize the region for the weekend, bw24.de reported. The Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) issued advisories for the state, noting that while the stormy weather will clear by nightfall, temperatures will fluctuate significantly from the mountain peaks to the valleys.

Rainfront and Thunderstorms Sweep Through Ländle

The transition from early sunshine to severe weather is hitting the region rapidly. From the Ostalb down to the Allgäu, clear skies gave way as shower-enhanced and occasionally thundery precipitation pushed eastward across Baden-Württemberg. According to the DWD weather report, the winds are blowing lightly to moderately from westerly directions, occasionally picking up speed during squalls.

Temperatures across the state reflect the diverse topography, ranging from a cooler 20 degrees Celsius in the higher mountain elevations up to 26 degrees Celsius in Upper Swabia. Forecasters warn that sudden thunderstorms bring the risk of stormy gusts, creating hazardous conditions for outdoor travelers and commuters.

Clearing Skies Give Way to a Variable Weekend

As the active weather system moves out to the east during the night, drier air will clear the skies in the western parts of the region, where local fog patches are expected to form by morning. Overnight lows will drop between 15 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Friday will be characterized by a heavier concentration of clouds rather than sunshine. While the southeastern districts may see lingering morning showers or isolated thunderstorms, the rest of the state will remain mostly dry. High temperatures on Friday are forecast to reach 17 degrees Celsius in the higher altitudes, peaking around 22 degrees Celsius along the Rhine.

Calmer Saturday Leads Into Sunday Risk

The weather pattern settles temporarily heading into the weekend. Saturday night will turn mostly clear with localized ground fog, and temperatures will dip to between 12 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Saturday daytime will start with widespread cloud cover before sunshine increasingly breaks through. Mountain regions and the Allgäu will see highs near 18 degrees Celsius, while lower elevations can expect comfortable maximums between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius under a gentle northeast wind.

Sunday introduces another mixed bag of sun and clouds accompanied by occasional scattered showers. The DWD notes a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms developing specifically in the southern territories. Temperatures will hover around 19 degrees Celsius in the mountain districts and Upper Swabia, while the southern Rhine valley could climb to 24 degrees Celsius under weak northern winds. Conditions will quiet down heading into Monday morning as skies turn partly cloudy with areas of morning mist and low temperatures settling between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius.