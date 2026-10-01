Ella Langley Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record With Choosin Texas

Ella Langley Sets Historic Standard With 24 Weeks Atop the Billboard Hot 100

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has officially rewritten the record books, capturing the longest reign at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 with a 24-week run at the summit. The milestone track, co-penned by Langley alongside Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor.

“Just thank you so much,” Langley shared in an emotional statement on Instagram on Sept. 22 regarding the track’s success. “It’s changing my life, it’s changing the lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing the lives of my family and it is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m gonna be able to do the rest of my life.”

Mapping the Multimetric Legacy of Billboard’s Premier Song Surveys

While the Hot 100 remains the benchmark, Billboard tracks multi-format dominance across an array of specialized weekly surveys. Alongside the flagship Hot 100—which dates back to its inception on Aug. 4, 1958—the publisher maintains dedicated charts measuring U.S. streams, radio airplay, and sales across Christian, country, dance, gospel, Latin, R&B/hip-hop, and rock/alternative genres, alongside the seasonal Holiday 100.

Historical lineage runs deep across these genre-specific lists. Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs established their singular formats in October 1958, building on foundations laid in the 1940s. They were later joined by Hot Latin Songs in October 1986 and Hot Rap Songs in March 1989. Crucially, all of these charts have shared the Hot 100’s current methodology since October 2012.

Crossover Success and the Mechanics of Longevity

Across the historic leaders on Christian, country, dance/electronic, R&B/hip-hop, and rock/alternative lists, songs’ crossover success at multiple radio formats helped them reach historic runs at No. 1.

“Choosin’ Texas” is the record holder for the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. As the rankings through Oct. 3 demonstrate, crossover success at multiple radio formats helped the song reach its historic run at No. 1.