Steffi Häberlin leaves SD Worx-Protime to sign with Canyon-SRAM

Swiss cyclist Steffi Häberlin has left SD Worx-Protime to join Canyon-SRAM for the 2027 season, seeking further individual development in her third year in the Women’s WorldTour.

Fantasy & Market Impact Roster Valuation: Häberlin’s exit represents the sixth departure from SD Worx-Protime for 2027, signaling a major squad restructuring.

Häberlin’s exit represents the sixth departure from SD Worx-Protime for 2027, signaling a major squad restructuring. Individual Ceiling: Moving to Canyon-SRAM offers Häberlin targeted support to build on her recent top-10 finishes at the UAE Tour and Tour de Suisse.

Häberlin’s Rapid Ascent from MTB to WorldTour

Cyclingnews reported that Häberlin is making the switch after spending two years at SD Worx-Protime. A relative latecomer to road racing, she started mountain biking in 2020. That same year, she won the Swiss MTB marathon title and claimed European silver in the event a year later.

She turned professional on the road last year with SD Worx, immediately capturing the Swiss road title and finishing fifth at the Tour de Romandie Féminin. This season, she successfully defended her national road title, won the Tour de Gatineau, and secured top-10 finishes at both the UAE Tour and the Tour de Suisse.

Roster Reshuffle at SD Worx and Canyon-SRAM

Häberlin explained her motivations for the move, stating via Cyclingnews: “Canyon-SRAM is an ambitious team, but at the same time I don’t think that the human side of the sport gets lost. I’ve had the feeling that Canyon-SRAM really tries to support each rider individually, and get the most out of everyone. I also find it commendable that Canyon-SRAM takes responsibility for the next generation through the Generation team.”

She joins fellow Swiss racer Jasmin Liechti on Canyon-SRAM’s incoming list alongside Dutch multi-disciplinarian Shirin van Anrooij, who joins ahead of the cyclocross season. Meanwhile, Canyon-SRAM faces departures including Kasia-Niewiadoma-Phinney to Lidl-Trek, Maike van der Duin to Visma-Lease a Bike, and the retirement of Tiffany Cromwell.

Roster Movements for Canyon-SRAM and SD Worx-Protime (2027) Team Incoming Riders Outgoing Riders Canyon-SRAM Steffi Häberlin, Jasmin Liechti, Shirin van Anrooij Kasia-Niewiadoma-Phinney, Maike van der Duin, Tiffany Cromwell (Retiring) SD Worx-Protime Cédrine Kerbaol, Axelle Dubau-Prévot, Rachele Barbieri, Eline Jansen Steffi Häberlin, Marta Lach, Julia Kopecký, Blanka Vas, Femke Markus, Elena Cecchini (Retiring)

Overcoming Initial Doubts About Road Racing

Entering her third season in the Women’s WorldTour next year, Häberlin noted that any early-career uncertainties regarding her transition to pavement are firmly behind her. Cyclingnews reported her reflecting on the initial change:

“My first contract was a big change for me because I had only been cycling for four years, and that was mainly as a cross-country mountain biker. I had been thinking about making the switch to the road for quite some time, but I didn’t really know what to expect or whether it was the right decision for me at that time.”

“Those doubts are long gone now, and I’m really happy to be a road cyclist. I see this next step as a great opportunity to keep learning and developing as a rider, and to gather more race days,” she added.

For SD Worx-Protime, Häberlin’s transfer marks their sixth departure for 2027. She joins Marta Lach moving to Human Powered Health, Julia Kopecký and Blanka Vas both heading to Lidl-Trek, Femke Markus joining Visma-Lease a Bike, and Elena Cecchini retiring. Countering these losses, the Dutch squad has secured four incoming riders: Cédrine Kerbaol, Axelle Dubau-Prévot, Rachele Barbieri, and Eline Jansen, as reported by Cyclingnews.

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