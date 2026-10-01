Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Power Station Drops to $900 for Prime Day

The Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 portable power station is available for $899.99 shipped, marking its best price in three months. Reported by 9to5toys.com, this discount cuts $100 from its recent $1,000 going rate and $600 off its $1,500 MSRP, arriving alongside a wider Anker SOLIX Early Prime Day Sale that includes its compact C1000 Gen 2 counterpart at $499.99.

Hardware Specifications and Battery Expansion Capacity

Unlike the smaller C1000 Gen 2 model which lacks expandability, the C2000 Gen 2 features a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery architecture. Users can double this total capacity to 4,096Wh by integrating an additional BP2000 Gen 2 expansion battery. According to 9to5toys.com, the unit supplies 11 distinct port options, including 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-C ports, a TT-30R port, a USB-A port, and a car port. The system delivers up to 2,400W of steady output power and handles surges up to 4,000W, maintaining an idle power consumption of 9W.

Recharging Methods and Alternator Charging Speeds

Operators can replenish the power station through five primary recharging pathways, utilizing standard AC wall outlets, connection options for gas generators, or solar panel input reaching up to 800W. Additional mobile charging occurs via vehicle auxiliary ports or Anker’s dedicated alternator charger. The system achieves an 80% charge in 45 minutes and a full 100% charge in 58 minutes when combining AC and solar sources. The 3-in-1 alternator charging configuration permits replenishment from a vehicle up to eight times faster than a standard car socket, reaching full capacity in three hours.

Ecosystem Integration and Home Backup Capabilities

Expanding beyond portable operation, Ankersolix.com notes that the broader Anker SOLIX ecosystem includes stationary home backup integrations like the SOLIX E10. This system proactively monitors severe weather events to auto-charge via solar arrays and grid power. During unexpected grid outages, it switches to backup supplies and prioritizes power across up to 12 household circuits. Users can also manually activate transfer switches to maintain essential appliances such as window air conditioners, whole-home lighting, and extended refrigeration during blackouts.

Current Market Pricing and Tariffs

While the C2000 Gen 2 has reached lower prices historically, ongoing tariffs have kept current market rates elevated above previous historical lows, making the current $900 price point the most favorable reduction seen since July. The promotional event spans various discounts up to 40% across the Anker SOLIX lineup, incorporating refurbished units, free gifts, and bonus savings codes starting from $264. It remains unconfirmed how long these promotional price levels will persist once the early Prime Day inventory allocations clear.