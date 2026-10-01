Nurisa Dian Ashrifah Wins Historic First-Ever Archery Gold for Indonesia at Asian Games 2026

Nurisa Dian Ashrifah claimed the compound women’s individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, defeating the Philippines’ Amaya Amparo Cojuangco 139-137. Hosted at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, the victory delivered Indonesia’s first-ever archery gold medal in Asian Games history and pushed the contingent past its official target.

Sourced reporting from jakrev.com outlines that the historic victory elevates the nation’s medal count past the pre-tournament objective set by government officials. The triumph arrives amidst intense competition across the Aichi-Nagoya venues.

Path to the Gold Medal Match

Dian’s tournament run required high-pressure executions against elite continental opposition. According to Tribrata News, the Indonesian compound specialist navigated a razor-thin quarterfinal battle against India’s Chikitha Taniparthi, edging through 143-144, and she was entitled to qualify for the semifinals. That setup placed her against South Korea’s Kang Yeonseo in the semifinals.

Maintaining composure under tactical scrutiny, Dian outscored her South Korean opponent 147-143 to secure a spot in the gold medal match. Kementerian Pemuda dan Olahraga notes that the final showdown at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park brought a tense duel against Amaya Amparo Cojuangco, where Dian ultimately prevailed by two points.

Photo: Tribrata News

Breaking Four Decades of Asian Games History

The significance of Dian’s victory extends far beyond a single match score. As detailed by detiksport, compound archery made its Asian Games debut at Incheon 2014, and Indonesia had never captured a gold medal in the archery discipline since it was officially contested in 1978.

Previous podium finishes in archery were restricted to recurve silver medals. Historic milestones include the men’s team recurve silver in 1982 by Tatang Budiman, Donald Pandiangan, and Suradi Rukimin, alongside the women’s team recurve silver in 1994, and Diananda Choirunisa’s individual silver at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Medal Standings and Key Performance Metrics at Asian Games 2026 Rank Nation / NOC Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China (CHN) 152 71 61 284 2 Japan (JPN) 53 77 78 208 3 Korea Selatan (KOR) 30 30 51 111 12 Hong Kong (HKG) 5 13 19 37 13 Indonesia (INA) 5 8 21 34

Ministerial Response and Performance Evaluation

Erick Thohir emphasized the mental resilience required to close out the match. As documented by jakrev.com, Thohir praised the athlete’s ability to stay focused until the final arrow. “This is a history because for the first time Indonesian archery successfully presented a gold medal at the Asian Games, since it was officially contested in 1978,” Thohir stated.

Photo: detiksport

The fifth gold medal officially surpasses the government’s initial projection of four gold medals. Alongside Dian’s historic archery win, the contingent’s gold tally in Aichi-Nagoya includes contributions from the men’s badminton team, men’s doubles pair Leo Carnando and Daniel Marthin, weightlifter Rahmat Erwin Abdullah in the 75 kg class, and speed climber Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi, as recorded by Kementerian Pemuda dan Olahraga.

Future Macro Implications for National Sports

Thohir stressed that current momentum must serve as an evaluation stepping stone toward the SEA Games 2027 and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

As competition continues in Aichi-Nagoya, the contingent holds 34 total medals, comprising 5 golds, 8 silvers, and 21 bronzes, positioning Indonesia 13th in the overall standings.