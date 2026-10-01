Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike to Partner with Sportswear Brand On

Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike to Partner With On in Major Soccer Boot Market Shake-Up

Kylian Mbappé has ended his long-term partnership with Nike dating back to 2006, becoming the first professional soccer player to partner with Swiss sportswear brand On. The high-profile departure marks a significant shift in the global soccer market as the running-focused brand launches its ambitions in the sport ahead of planned boot releases in 2027.

Fantasy & Market Impact Brand Visibility Shift: Nike faces a potential hit to its brand visibility and subsequent sales following the exit of one of the world’s highest-profile players, part of ongoing turnaround efforts by CEO Elliott Hill to refocus on core sports.

Nike faces a potential hit to its brand visibility and subsequent sales following the exit of one of the world’s highest-profile players, part of ongoing turnaround efforts by CEO Elliott Hill to refocus on core sports. Market Disruption Timeline: On plans to launch its first soccer boots in 2027, backed by former France star Thierry Henry as director of football, though analysts note the immense difficulty of chipping away at established giants.

On plans to launch its first soccer boots in 2027, backed by former France star Thierry Henry as director of football, though analysts note the immense difficulty of chipping away at established giants. Financial Structure: While specific financial terms remain undisclosed, On confirmed that the deal structure includes both cash and equity components.

Challenging the Dominance of Industry Behemoths

According to U.S. Retail Correspondent Danielle Kaye, “On is trying to shake up the soccer market, betting that having Kylian Mbappe in its corner will help it take on industry behemoths.” The move represents a calculated gamble by the Swiss brand to expand its footprint beyond running and tennis into the global soccer landscape. However, breaking into an arena heavily fortified by legacy brands remains an uphill battle.

As Kaye noted regarding market entry, “Whether On will be successful in making sustained inroads in soccer is still an open question. Many analysts have noted that this is an increasingly competitive industry. It’s a tough industry to break into. We’ve seen other brands, including, Under Armor, New Balance, even Sketchers try to make inroads in soccer. But, you know, they’ve struggled to chip away at, the dominance held by Nike, Adidas and Puma.”

Nike’s Core Sport Turnaround Amid High-Profile Departures

The departure arrives at a sensitive juncture for Nike. Over the past two years, CEO Elliott Hill has pushed a turnaround strategy aimed at refocusing the brand on core sports, specifically soccer and running. Losing one of the highest-profile soccer players in the world deals a notable blow to that foundational push.

Despite the high-profile exit, market positioning remains heavily entrenched. As reported, “That being said, you know, Nike, Adidas and Puma are still the three main players in the soccer market and other, you know, smaller competitors that have tried to make inroads have struggled to do so.. So even though this high profile departure, you know, is definitely a blow to the company, Nike still does retain sort of a strong foothold in the soccer market.”

Sportswear Market Position & Soccer Strategy Context Brand Key Executive / Figure Strategic Focus Soccer Market Status Nike Elliott Hill (CEO) Turnaround and refocus on core sports (soccer, running) Retains strong foothold despite high-profile departures On Thierry Henry (Director of Football) Expansion from running and tennis into soccer; first boots in 2027 Challenger brand utilizing cash and equity partnerships Adidas & Puma Industry Leadership Defending market share against newer entrants Established primary players alongside Nike

Future Outlook and Strategic Execution

The success of this partnership hinges on On’s ability to transition its expertise into elite soccer footwear by 2027. With Thierry Henry operating as director of football, the brand possesses pedigree to guide product development. Yet, investors will monitor closely whether this high-profile, splashy move can actually translate into sustained growth against deeply entrenched competitors.