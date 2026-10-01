Pentagon Taps Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey to Co-Lead “Project Meridian” Tech Study

The Pentagon launched Project Meridian on Wednesday, tasking Elon Musk, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich with co-leading a 120-day study on future warfighting capabilities. Announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a “State of the Force” address at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, the initiative aims to identify technologies the U.S. military must master to maintain a dominant military power.

Project Meridian Core Objectives and Timeline

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled Project Meridian during his address to junior officers and enlisted leaders. The initiative operates under the direction of Defense Department CTO Emil Michael. Musk, Luckey, and Gingrich serve as co-leads, joined by additional participants drawn from academia, industry, and policy sectors.

The project team has a strict 120-day window to submit its findings. According to Hegseth’s announcement letter, the group must propose actionable solutions for developing, testing, and fielding advanced technology. The initiative will look years and decades ahead at how warfare could change.

“Project Meridian, the future of warfare, is not about developing new strategies or new policies,” Hegseth stated. Instead, the Defense Secretary explained that the purpose is to identify the domains the military must conquer and the capabilities it must master.

The study spans operational environments ranging “from under the Earth to beyond the moon,” per Hegseth’s remarks.

Parallel Military Integration and Autonomous Warfare Command

Concurrently with the launch of Project Meridian, the Pentagon announced the formation of a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command. This command is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous systems and drones across the military.

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The involvement of Musk and Luckey ties directly into ongoing defense procurement and technological integration. Musk’s SpaceX holds extensive defense contracts. In May, the Space Force awarded SpaceX a $4.16 billion contract to build satellites for tracking and targeting airborne threats, shortly after awarding the company a $2.29 billion contract for a military satellite communications network. SpaceX also operates a satellite network supporting national defense missions.

Luckey’s defense tech company, Anduril, specializes in autonomous military systems and drones. The Marine Corps awarded Anduril a contract worth up to $642 million in 2025 for counter-drone systems. Additionally, Anduril has secured government contracts to produce long-range missiles, semi-autonomous fighter aircraft, and hardware integration for the Army’s mobile intelligence system.

Unresolved Structural Details and Industry Oversight

Critical operational details regarding Project Meridian remain undisclosed. The Pentagon’s announcement noted the study will be executed through an unspecified partner organization, but failed to identify the entity or its leadership.

Photo: yahoo.com

When TechCrunch contacted the Defense Department for clarification, officials directed reporters to the official press release, stating they had “nothing further to provide beyond the Secretary’s comments.”

Furthermore, the exact headcount for the Project Meridian task force has not been publicly released. None of the three co-leads—Musk, Luckey, or Gingrich—has served in the U.S. military. Musk moved to Canada as a teenager in part to avoid compulsory military service in South Africa.

Critics point out potential conflicts of interest regarding the selection of Musk and Luckey. Placing both executives on Project Meridian aligns with their business interests, as the task seeks solutions that their commercial entities already sell.

Anduril, SpaceX, Tesla, and Gingrich did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding their appointments.