Elon Musk to co-lead Pentagon Project Meridian roadmap

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Project Meridian during an address on the state of forces delivered to junior officers and non-commissioned officers at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. Tasked with a strict 120-day timeline, the initiative brings together a high-profile trio for its codirection: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey, and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Project Meridian and the 120-Day Defense Roadmap

The mandate of the project bypasses traditional military strategy and policy development. Instead, it focuses entirely on identifying the specific weapons, technologies, and tactical capabilities required to maintain American military dominance in the coming decades. According to a service note reported by the Guardian, Pete Hegseth emphasized that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, autonomy, directed energy, robotics, and biotechnologies are fundamentally reshaping the nature of conflict.

The scope of the study extends far beyond terrestrial battlefields. The 120-day effort will culminate in a public report accompanied by a classified annex.

Commercial Defense Contractors Shape Pentagon Strategy

Both men head firms deeply integrated into current defense supply chains. In May, SpaceX secured two major contracts with the US Space Force. The first, valued at 2,29 milliards de dollars, covers a secure high-speed satellite communications network. Days later, the company secured a 4,16 milliards de dollars contract to develop an orbital constellation designed to detect and track airborne threats from space.

Palmer Luckey’s defense technology company, Anduril, specializes in autonomous systems and software-driven hardware. In March 2025, the Marine Corps awarded Anduril a contract worth up to 642 million dollars over ten years to deploy anti-drone systems across its installations.

The Washington Return Following Public Tensions

His prior government efficiency mandate concluded over a year ago, followed by a public falling out with Donald Trump in June 2025 over federal budgetary legislation. Despite that friction, both figures quickly mended ties and have maintained a close working relationship since.