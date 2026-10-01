Gears of War: E-Day PC Performance Review

Gears of War: E-Day pushes Microsoft’s franchise back fourteen years before the original trilogy, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 with Nanite geometry, Lumen lighting, and NVIDIA RTX Mega Geometry to render the chaotic fall of Kalona City.

The Technical Architecture Driving Kalona City

Developed by The Coalition, the Unreal Engine 5 foundation relies heavily on advanced graphics pipelines and DirectX 12. The title incorporates Nanite for intricate geometry handling and Lumen for dynamic lighting across its sixteen chapters and five acts. Furthermore, it stands as one of the earliest implementations of NVIDIA RTX Mega Geometry, an API feature designed to improve ray-traced shadow fidelity while mitigating performance penalties.

Upscaling support is fully realized in this installment. While previous entries faced criticism for lacking comprehensive options, this release features native integration for NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS. Frame generation is also bundled into the graphics menu, offering up to 6x scaling for NVIDIA hardware and up to 4x for Intel architectures.

Hardware Benchmarks Across 35 Graphics Cards

TechPowerUp’s performance benchmark review across 35 different GPUs details the exact horsepower needed to render Kalona City’s dense environments. The campaign drops players into the boots of a young Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago as subterranean tremors fracture the city streets. Rendering these destructible environments and crowds of civilian NPCs alongside aggressive Locust forces demands substantial VRAM allocation and compute throughput.

Performance varies depending on the utilization of the newly integrated upscalers and frame generation toggles. Systems running modern high-end GPUs maintain stable frame rates through heavy combat sequences, though visual fidelity settings heavily dictate VRAM consumption when managing complex geometry and ray-traced shadows.

Reviewer Consensus on Campaign Structure and Execution

While technical metrics establish the hardware baseline, critics have offered varied perspectives on the campaign experience. IGN highlighted the emotional core of the narrative, focusing on the brotherhood between Marcus and Dom alongside supporting squadmates Mags Carter and rookie Lucas Reyes. Pure Xbox described Kalona City as a technical marvel on Xbox Series X, praising the dense environments and lack of crashing during playthroughs, though noting that heavy sequences towards the end introduce minor slowdown.

Game Informer emphasized the oppressive atmosphere of the Locust invasion, noting that the introduction of special minibosses disrupts standard cover-shooter strategies and forces players to rely on new tactical healing and tagging abilities. Meanwhile, Windows Central pointed out that while the character work and art direction reach top-tier standards, the overall structural execution feels mixed, and noted that both versus multiplayer and the new siege mode were disabled in the pre-release review build.

What Remains Unanswered Ahead of Launch

With the campaign arriving for players on October 6, 2026, major questions regarding the complete software package remain open. Reviewers across outlets noted that multiplayer servers and the newly introduced siege mode were entirely inaccessible during the pre-release evaluation period. Whether the competitive and cooperative modes will match the technical stability and performance standards demonstrated in the single-player campaign on PC and Xbox Series X|S hardware will only become clear once servers officially go live.

Photo: Windows Central

Story, Setting, and Combat Mechanics in E-Day

The narrative begins as Marcus and Dom share beers to honor fallen comrades, only for the ground to open beneath them and unleash Kalona City’s destruction. Players take down threats using franchise staples including the Gnasher shotgun and the Lancer, featuring both the original bayonet design and the prototype of the chainsaw variant. Combat encounters also involve fighting giant, frog-like hopping freaks that hurl acidic loogies.

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The city’s architecture blends design elements from Ilima, Aphyra, and Jacinto to build a living space featuring both linear and open-zoned areas. As humanity’s attempts to stop the invasion fail, players face an overwhelming sense of helplessness against the Locust horde across environments that span districts engulfed in fire and ash.