Exhaling Speeds Up Human Reaction Times by 41 Milliseconds

Volunteers participating in a button-clicking experiment at Northwestern University responded 41 milliseconds faster when exhaling or holding their breath compared to when inhaling, according to findings published September 28 in iScience.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Respiratory Phase Impact: Human reaction times change depending on whether you are breathing in or out.

Human reaction times change depending on whether you are breathing in or out. The Millisecond Margin: Exhaling or breath-holding produced reactions an average of 41 milliseconds faster than inhaling in the tested cohort.

The Northwestern University Button-Clicking Experiment

Ken Paller and Erika Yamazaki, then both cognitive neuroscientists at Northwestern University, made their discovery while investigating breathing patterns to find treatments for sleep apnea. Yamazaki graduated from her PhD earlier this year. The researchers determined the sleepiness levels of 35 volunteers using a straightforward reaction-time test.

Volunteers were tasked with clicking a button as soon as an on-screen red square turned yellow. Yamazaki realized that because the volunteers’ breathing was recorded through short tubes in the nose throughout the task, the research team could check whether inhaling or exhaling influenced reaction times. The data revealed that reaction times were, on average, 41 milliseconds faster during exhalation than during inhalation. This finding held true regardless of how sleepy or alert the volunteers were during testing.

Contrasting Respiratory Effects in Complex Recall Tasks

That 41-millisecond difference might not sound massive on its surface, but competitive margins in athletics illustrate its potential impact. Noah Lyles won the 2024 Olympic men’s 100-meter final by five thousandths of a second. Those 41 milliseconds would have made the difference between Lyles winning and finishing fourth.

Yet the relationship between breath and brain function appears to be complex. A separate 2016 study found that reaction times were actually faster during inhalation than exhalation in tests involving recall and facial recognition. However, those tasks differed fundamentally from the hair-trigger change Paller and Yamazaki studied. Those memory and recognition tasks required more cognitive processing, as Paller points out, because participants had to judge whether a face looked fearful or surprised rather than simply waiting for a basic visual cue.

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