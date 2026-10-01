Flydubai Cockpit Stabbing: What We Know and What We Don’t Know

Mid-Air Stabbing on Flydubai Flight Triggers Emergency Dive and Saudi Landing

A Flydubai flight carrying some 180 people made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an in-flight stabbing in the cockpit plunged the aircraft more than 14,000 feet in 29 seconds. NBC News reported that passengers experienced extreme panic, describing screaming and blood as the plane plummeted before touching down safely.

Cockpit Assault and Sudden Descent

The Wednesday crisis unfolded when one pilot allegedly stabbed another inside the cockpit of the flight. FlightRadar24 tracking data indicated that the aircraft dropped rapidly by more than 14,000 feet during a 29-second window, leaving passengers fearing for their lives. Seventeen-year-old passenger Aviatar Alevi told NBC News that people were screaming and running while blood was visible, noting that death felt like a distinct possibility.

Sixteen-year-old passenger Peleg Itali described the disorientation of the sudden descent to NBC News, explaining what it felt like to fall five kilometers mid-flight. Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was recovering in a hospital in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The other pilot, identified solely as an Omani citizen, was being interrogated elsewhere in the country.

Passenger Intervention and Safe Landing

Captain Machchhar was widely praised for his efforts to prevent the plane from crashing, opening the cockpit door and allowing passengers and crew to rush in. Passenger Yaniv Hayun rushed into the cockpit, successfully subduing the attacker and helping stabilize the aircraft. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Hayun during an appearance on the CBS Evening News, where Hayun recounted the physical struggle to pull the controls and neutralize the threat.

Flydubai confirmed that on-duty crew members who were onboard the flight ultimately landed the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia. Following the emergency landing, the passengers eventually completed their journey to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, where they were mobbed by media and flag-waving fellow Israelis.

Investigation Into Possible Terror Motive

Israeli and international authorities have launched formal investigations to determine the motive behind the cockpit attack. Prime Minister Netanyahu stated on CBS Evening News that the incident resembled a suicide attempt rather than a hijacking, though he added that it was still too early to rule out potential Iranian involvement. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly characterized the event as a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, while Donald Trump described it to reporters as an incredible story.

U.S. and Saudi officials briefed on the unfolding investigation noted that the stabbing increasingly bears the hallmarks of terrorism based on preliminary findings. Doron Spielman, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, emphasized that authorities maintain a strong suspicion of terrorism but require a full debriefing of all passengers and crew before drawing definitive conclusions. Saudi authorities are leading the ongoing probe.