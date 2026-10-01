Ancient Sheeppox Virus Discovered in 1,000-Year-Old York Gospels

Researchers at University College Dublin discovered sheeppox virus DNA preserved within the pages of the 1,000-year-old York Gospels and other medieval manuscripts, proving that the pathogen has infected livestock for thousands of years, according to reports by Fox News.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Sheeppox is a severe, highly contagious viral disease affecting sheep and goats, causing high mortality in young animals and steep economic losses in wool, meat, and milk yields, though it is not known to infect humans.

Analysis of ancient DNA extracted from parchment calfskin and goatskin reveals that the pathogen’s genome has remained remarkably stable over millennia, unlike fast-mutating human viruses like smallpox.

Interdisciplinary scientific collaboration—combining geneticists, historians, and conservators—turns historical archives into biological time capsules that can track long-term pathogen evolution and current livestock threats.

Tracing 3,500 Years of Sheeppox Evolution in Medieval Manuscripts

Scientists using ancient DNA techniques have reconstructed more than 3,500 years of sheep pox virus evolution, as detailed in a study published in Science Advances. Researchers from University College Dublin recovered viral genetic material trapped inside the animal skins used to manufacture medieval manuscripts. Among these documents is the York Gospels, an illuminated manuscript created by Anglo-Saxon scribes in Canterbury in the late 900s and housed at York Minster for centuries, according to Fox News.

The interdisciplinary project brought together geneticists, virologists, historians, protein chemists, and conservators. Although the parchment-making process removed most visible signs of the animal, fragments of DNA and pathogen remnants remained embedded within the fibers. By comparing these sequences with DNA recovered from Bronze Age sheep teeth, the team confirmed that the virus has plagued Eurasian livestock for at least three-and-a-half millennia.

Cross-Species Contamination and Historical Outbreaks in Flocks

Unexpectedly, researchers identified sheeppox DNA on parchment made from both calfskin and goatskin. According to findings highlighted by Fox News, this pattern suggests either rare cross-species infections during the medieval period or contamination during the parchment-manufacturing process itself. Because books were frequently assembled using hides sourced from multiple animals, individual pages may have inadvertently captured molecular evidence of large-scale agricultural outbreaks affecting entire flocks.

Louis L’Hôte, a researcher at University College Dublin, noted that archives and libraries globally likely contain untapped biological records of past animal diseases. The disease spreads rapidly through flocks and remains a persistent agricultural hazard. Modern outbreaks continue to cause severe economic damage, such as recent flare-ups in Greece, making historical genomic stability a key area of study for contemporary veterinary eradication strategies.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Human infection by this specific poxvirus strain has not been documented.

Future Pathogen Tracking and Global Archive Screening

The stability of the sheeppox virus genome over millennia contrasts sharply with the evolutionary trajectory of the smallpox virus, suggesting that critical genetic adaptations occurred prior to the Bronze Age. The continuation of this research relies on cross-disciplinary collaboration to unlock further epidemiological insights from archival materials.

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