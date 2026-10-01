AI Models Project Jacksonville and Tampa Bay Week 4 Wins

Artificial intelligence prediction models project the Jacksonville Jaguars to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-24 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull off an outright upset over the Green Bay Packers 24-23, according to data from Covers and SportsLine.

Fantasy & Market Impact Trevor Lawrence Ceiling: Lawrence enters Week 4 leading qualifying quarterbacks with 37% of his passes traveling between 10 and 20 yards downfield, elevating his intermediate target share against Cincinnati. Rookie Quarterback Risk: Jalon Daniels steps into the Tampa Bay starting lineup for an injured Baker Mayfield behind an offensive line that has already surrendered 13 sacks. Over/Under Highs: The Jaguars-Bengals matchup holds the highest over/under of the Sunday slate at 51.5 points, presenting significant target volume for fantasy pass-catchers.

Jacksonville Offensive Protection Challenges Cincinnati Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Sunday’s 1 pm ET kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals backed by an AI model that projects a 26-24 victory as 2.5-point underdogs, Covers reported. Jacksonville’s tactical advantage relies heavily on offensive line protection. The unit has allowed only four sacks through three games, granting Trevor Lawrence the time needed to exploit intermediate routes. Citing data from the matchup, 37% of Lawrence’s passes have traveled between 10 and 20 yards downfield, marking the highest share among qualifying quarterbacks in the league.

Cincinnati counters with a front seven that generates pressure on 39.7% of dropbacks despite having the league’s lowest blitz rate. But the Jacksonville defense presents a balancing obstacle, holding opponents to just 12 points per game. By yielding only 91.3 rushing yards per contest, the Jaguars force Joe Burrow to sustain drives through the air.

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Tampa Bay Seeks Outright Upset Over Green Bay Without Mayfield

Tampa Bay faces a roster hurdle ahead of its Sunday 1 pm ET home matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Baker Mayfield remains sidelined with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, handing quarterback duties to Jalon Daniels. Despite the offensive reshuffle, self-learning AI models featured on Covers project a 24-23 Buccaneers victory, making it the biggest predicted outright upset of Week 4.

The Buccaneers defense forms the core of that prediction. Tampa Bay limits opponents to 3.12 yards per carry, while the Packers average 3.04 yards and have converted just 10 of 36 third-down attempts. Those metrics create obvious passing situations for Jordan Love rather than allowing Green Bay to establish a comfortable ground game. Cornerback Zyon McCollum enters the contest coming off a stellar outing where he allowed zero catches across 35 coverage snaps.

Cardinals and Giants Clash in NFC Battle as McCarthy Arrives in New York

In another notable NFC matchup highlighted by CBS Sports, SportsLine AI projects a tight 21-19 victory for the Arizona Cardinals over the New York Giants. Arizona looks to rebound from consecutive losses following an opening-win against the Chargers. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett delivered a steady performance in a Week 3 loss to San Francisco, completing 38 of 52 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Week 4 Matchup Projections and Key Lines Matchup AI Projected Score / Winner Key Line / Over-Under Jaguars at Bengals Jaguars 26, Bengals 24 Jaguars +2.5 | O/U 51.5 Packers at Buccaneers Buccaneers 24, Packers 23 Buccaneers Win Outright Cardinals vs. Giants Cardinals 21, Giants 19 Cardinals -1.5 | O/U 44.5

New York advanced to 2-1 following a 12-7 win over Tennessee, though the victory came at a high cost. Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, prompting the Giants to trade for J.J. McCarthy. For Week 4, Jameis Winston is expected to start under center. Winston has completed 51% of his passes for 229 yards and one interception through two appearances this season. SportsLine AI rates the Under at 44.5 points as a B-level pick, identifying value on the Cardinals as 1.5-point favorites against the spread.

Monday Night Finale and Divisional Outlooks

The Week 4 slate concludes on Monday night with an NFC South divisional clash between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, where the Saints currently sit as 2.5-point favorites. Atlanta arrives riding momentum from a 35-14 victory over Green Bay. New Orleans, meanwhile, looks to clean up defensive lapses after dropping a 35-27 decision to the Las Vegas Raiders.

As computerized projections and expert models narrow their consensus ahead of Sunday kickoffs, analytical discrepancies across betting markets highlight crucial value points for ATS traders utilizing platforms like Kalshi and SportsLine. Teams navigating early-season injuries must rely on depth-chart resilience to protect pocket integrity and avoid costly turnovers.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.