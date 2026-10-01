Car Insurance Typklassen 2027: What Changes for Drivers

Typklassen 2027: Premium and Budget Vehicles Face Major Insurance Adjustments

For 7.4 million vehicle owners across Germany, mandatory motor insurance classifications are shifting upward for 2027 due to rising accident frequencies and repair costs, while 5.1 million drivers will see their classifications drop, according to data released by the Gesamtverband der Deutschen Versicherungswirtschaft (GDV) and reported by BÖRSE ONLINE.

The Bottom Line The Shift: Insurance providers have raised risk classifications for 7.4 million drivers, lowered them for 5.1 million, and kept them unchanged for roughly two-thirds of policyholders.

Insurance providers have raised risk classifications for 7.4 million drivers, lowered them for 5.1 million, and kept them unchanged for roughly two-thirds of policyholders. Vehicle Disparities: Models like the VW T7 Multivan 2.0 TDI drop two classes in liability, whereas the Citroën C5 1.2 climbs two classes.

Models like the VW T7 Multivan 2.0 TDI drop two classes in liability, whereas the Citroën C5 1.2 climbs two classes. The Savings Potential: Comparative platforms like Verivox note that policyholders can secure substantial annual savings—sometimes exceeding 80%—by strategically evaluating tariffs.

How Liability and Kasko Classifications Diverge Across Models

The updated typology covers a vast statistical pool of 33,860 vehicle models currently registered in Germany. According to the GDV data published by BÖRSE ONLINE, liability and comprehensive insurance (kasko) brackets react differently to market variables. For instance, the VW T7 Multivan 2.0 TDI moves down by two classes in liability. Conversely, the Citroën C5 1.2 moves upward by two classes.

Luxury and sports cars present a distinct underwriting profile. GDV-Hauptgeschäftsführer Jörg Asmussen noted that expensive vehicles and high-cost replacement parts generally drive up kasko classifications. However, driver demographics heavily influence liability scores. While multiple Porsche 911 Carrera models occupy the highest tiers in partial and full kasko coverage, those exact models sit in the lowest liability classification tier of 10. This indicates that their owners statistically log fewer liability claims.

Sample Vehicle Risk Classification Shifts for 2027 Vehicle Model Insurance Type Direction of Shift VW T7 Multivan 2.0 TDI Liability (Haftpflicht) Down 2 Classes (Favorable) Citroën C5 1.2 Liability Up 2 Classes (Unfavorable) Renault Twingo Full Kasko Lowest Tier (Class 10) Fiat Panda Full Kasko Tier 11

Historical Rarities and the Lower Bounds of Risk Statistics

At the opposite end of the underwriting spectrum sit vintage microcars. Decades-old classics such as the BMW Isetta, the Goggomobil, and the Citroën 2CV maintain positions in the lowest liability and kasko tier of 10 across all coverage types. Although GDV statisticians did not formally determine why the classification is so low, it is presumed these vehicles are rarely driven.

Beyond vehicle age and model type, insurance premiums depend heavily on regional risk pools and policyholder age brackets. Data compiled by Verivox demonstrate that switching providers can yield drastic premium cuts. For example, specific consumer profiles evaluated by Verivox in July 2026 revealed potential annual savings of up to 81 percent—dropping a baseline quote from 1,235.09 euros down to 382.80 euros.

Demographic Risk Factors and Market Realities

While two-thirds of German motorists will retain their current typings for the upcoming insurance cycle, structural adjustments remain necessary for millions. Older drivers from the age of sixty-five as well as very young people at the wheel cause significantly more accidents than people of middle age, making insurance contributions in the middle of life significantly cheaper.

As insurance providers finalize their rate tables for the upcoming underwriting period, policyholders face an environment where vehicle selection, geographic location, and proactive tariff comparisons dictate total cost of ownership.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.