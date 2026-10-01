R.L. Stine Movie Afraid of Clowns Coming to Tubi in 2027

R.L. Stine Original Horror Film Afraid of Clowns Set for Tubi Release in 2027

Prolific author R.L. Stine is expanding his cinematic footprint with Afraid of Clowns, a new original horror movie scheduled to arrive on Tubi in 2027, variety.com reported. The feature marks the third collaboration between the streaming platform and the author. The cast lineup features performers such as Frankie Honey, Ava Ferrer, Azriel Dalman, Joe Moore, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 champion Jimbo.

The official logline centers on Redhaven, a town visited by Ringmaster Rollo and his mysterious clown troupe. Frankie discovers their visit may be connected to a child who vanished years ago. Believing that her sibling is now their next target, Frankie has to rally her companions to expose reality and halt the performers before her brother vanishes alongside them permanently.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, emphasized the enduring cultural footprint of the author’s work. Generations of horror enthusiasts experienced their initial scare through R.L. Stine, sparking a lifelong devotion to the genre. The growing collection of original films on the platform aims to deliver more of those imaginative thrills to established audiences while welcoming fresh viewers into the genre.

Stine offered a characteristically playful take on the premise behind the new project, noting that clowns have frightened children long before he ever got to them. The author added that he simply gave them a reason to be afraid of the ones in Redhaven.

Behind the Production and Previous Collaborations with Director Jem Garrard

Behind the camera, Jem Garrard serves as writer-director for Afraid of Clowns, continuing a creative partnership with the streamer established through earlier Stine adaptations. Garrard previously helmed and penned R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead, which debuted on the platform in October 2025, alongside its sequel, Pumpkinhead 2, which debuts on Oct. 9.

Production duties for the upcoming feature are handled by Front Street Pictures, with a large team of producers attached to the project. James Mattagne, Joan Waricha, Harvey Kahn, Yvonne Bernard, Dan Bernard, Garrard, Allen Lewis, and Rama Diallo serve as producers, overseeing the realization of Redhaven and its ominous circus troupe as production moves forward toward the 2027 premiere window.