ATO to Stop Accepting Credit Cards for Tax Payments From Late 2026

The Australian Taxation Office Eliminates Direct Credit Card Tax Payments After November 30

Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Review of Merchant Card Payment Costs and Surcharging, the Australian Taxation Office will stop accepting credit cards as a direct payment method after November 30, 2026. As a government agency, the ATO stated it is inappropriate to transfer credit card merchant fees to the wider community. Alternative payment options remain available through official channels.

The Bottom Line The Deadline: Direct credit card payments for taxes, including BAS and income tax, end on November 30, 2026.

Direct credit card payments for taxes, including BAS and income tax, end on November 30, 2026. The Rationale: The shift follows the Reserve Bank of Australia’s review, with the ATO refusing to pass merchant fees onto taxpayers.

The shift follows the Reserve Bank of Australia’s review, with the refusing to pass merchant fees onto taxpayers. The Alternative: Businesses and individuals must transition to EFT, BPAY, direct debit, or third-party payment platforms.

Why the Tax Office Is Dropping Card Payments

The regulatory shift originates from central bank findings regarding payment processing costs.

Data from the ATO indicates that the vast majority of taxpayers do not use credit cards for tax obligations. Approximately 2.3% of tax payments utilized credit cards during the 2024–25 financial year. However, distribution remains heavily skewed. More than 60% of those card payments originated from privately owned wealthy groups, public entities, and multinational corporations.

Managing Existing Payment Plans and Direct Debits

Taxpayers utilizing automated arrangements face immediate administrative adjustments. The ATO confirmed it is writing directly to individuals and entities maintaining payment plans linked to credit cards. These notices outline the required steps to prevent compliance defaults.

Direct debit arrangements tied to credit cards require manual updates. Taxpayers must modify their payment methods before their first instalment due date following November 30, 2026. Permitted alternatives include direct deposits, direct debits from debit cards, savings or cheque accounts, Government EasyPay, mail, or Australia Post transactions.

Alternative Channels and Third-Party Solutions

While direct credit card processing ends at the government level, commercial platforms offer workarounds for cash flow and reward points management. As reported by Pay.com.au, corporate taxpayers can continue utilizing credit cards through third-party processors. These platforms charge the user’s Visa, Mastercard, or American Express, and subsequently remit funds to the ATO via bank transfer.

Photo: accountantsdaily.com.au

Tax Payment Channels Before and After December 1, 2026 Payment Method Status Before Dec 1, 2026 Status From Dec 1, 2026 Direct Credit Card (Visa/Mastercard/Amex) Accepted by ATO Prohibited by ATO BPAY & EFT (Bank Transfer) Accepted Accepted Third-Party Card Processors (e.g., Pay.com.au) Available Available (Indirect settlement) Direct Debit (Savings/Cheque/Debit Card) Available Available

Using third-party intermediaries allows businesses to preserve working capital float and accumulate credit card reward points. However, users must account for processing fees and ensure compliance with their overarching financial strategies. Tax professionals recommend consulting registered advisors before restructuring corporate payment workflows.

Transition Support for Affected Taxpayers

The ATO acknowledges that certain taxpayers depend on credit card cycles to manage liquidity. Support structures remain operational for entities requiring assistance. Taxpayers experiencing hardship can access guidance through official support portals or consult registered tax agents.

Photo: pay.com.au

Unresolved questions remain regarding how smaller merchants will absorb broader processing expenses once surcharging rules shift across the broader commercial landscape. Businesses must audit their cash flow mechanisms ahead of the late-November cutoff.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.