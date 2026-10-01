Allya Completes Leukemia Trial at Alder Hey Hospital

Seven-year-old Allya has become the first child with Down’s syndrome to take part in a “revolutionary” clinical trial for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, ringing the bell after completing her treatment at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Allya completed her cancer treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

She participated in a clinical trial at Alder Hey hospital designed to test a more targeted treatment approach for children who are vulnerable to infections.

Her completion of the treatment was marked by ringing the hospital’s bell, signifying the start of a new chapter.

Allya Completes Treatment at Alder Hey Hospital

Allya, who lives in Crewe, Cheshire, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia shortly before her fourth birthday. The cancer affects the blood and bone marrow. Over the course of her care at the Merseyside children’s hospital, she participated in a clinical trial looking at a more targeted approach for children who are vulnerable to infections.

Her father, Haji, described the emotional weight of the early days following her diagnosis. “When I came in here, for the first two, three days, sometimes when I was alone I was crying. But after time, Alder Hey is like family,” Haji said. He added that the hospital staff provided support during a difficult period, noting, “If I get a good job then I will pay something back to the hospital because it’s an amazing hospital.”

Family and Sibling Perspectives on the Milestone

Allya’s eight-year-old sister, Awin, witnessed the bell-ringing ceremony at the hospital. Awin said it was “very exciting” to see her younger sibling ring the bell to mark the start of a new chapter.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Always consult a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.