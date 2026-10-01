Dak Lak Credit Growth Reaches 11.7 Percent by September 2026

Total outstanding credit extended to the economy across Dak Lak province reached an estimated 291,000 billion VND by the close of September 2026, marking an 11.7% expansion compared to the end of 2025, according to local reporting by Bao Dak Lak. Total mobilized capital in the province scaled to 186,000 billion VND over the same period, representing an 11.2% increase.

Dak Lak Credit Expansion Targets Core Economic Sectors

The local banking sector aligned operational execution with regional directives by trimming overhead expenses to keep lending rates stable. Approximately 60% of all outstanding loans in the province currently carry annual interest rates capped at 9% or lower, providing accessible capital streams for both corporate entities and retail borrowers. Here is the math: with nearly three-fifths of the 291,000 billion VND credit book priced at single digits, monetary transmission channels are functioning as intended to support regional growth pillars.

Lending activity concentrated heavily on production, commercial enterprise, and key provincial economic drivers. Rigorous risk management frameworks maintained regional credit quality at stable levels. Non-performing loans across the commercial portfolio remained strictly contained below the 1.5% threshold.

The Bottom Line

Total Credit Volume: Outstanding economic loans reached 291,000 billion VND, up 11.7% from late 2025 levels.

Outstanding economic loans reached 291,000 billion VND, up 11.7% from late 2025 levels. Capital Mobilization: Total provincial capital mobilization climbed 11.2% to hit 186,000 billion VND.

Total provincial capital mobilization climbed 11.2% to hit 186,000 billion VND. Rate Environment: Roughly 60% of all outstanding credit maintains an annual interest rate of 9% or lower.

Social Credit Disbursals Target Rural Vulnerabilities

Alongside commercial lending operations, policy-backed social credit programs expanded aggressively to reinforce local economic safety nets. By the end of September, policy-driven loan balances reached 16,043 billion VND, representing a 10.9% increase from the close of 2025. These dedicated programs delivered financial backing to approximately 323,000 active borrowers.

This targeted capital allocation provided vital support for impoverished and low-income households across rural and ethnic minority regions. By generating sustainable livelihoods and addressing local employment challenges, the initiative underpins regional financial inclusion while systematically undercutting illegal lending operations in remote communities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.