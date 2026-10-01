NATO Tells Russia to Halt Nuclear Threats Over Kaliningrad

Russia warned NATO in a diplomatic document sent on September 30, 2026, that it is prepared to deploy its nuclear arsenal if the military alliance attempts to isolate or cut off the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte responded by telling Moscow to halt its nuclear threats, dismissing the immediate danger to the alliance.

The diplomatic memo claimed that Moscow possessed information that NATO is preparing an air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad, according to reporting from Al Jazeera. The Russian document additionally raised the possibility of conducting strikes on decision-making centres in NATO member states from the outset of a conflict.

The Diplomatic Warning and Military Context

The Russian Embassy in Ireland stated that Russia would be ready to use all its arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend its territory if NATO countries try to isolate Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country. Bordered by Poland and Lithuania, Kaliningrad serves as a major military outpost housing Russia’s Baltic fleet and nuclear-ready Iskander missile systems.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the alliance received the written message and strongly denounced the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. Hart stated that NATO is a defensive alliance and that none of its activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia.

Secretary-General Rutte Responds to Moscow

Speaking at the Euronews Defence and Space Summit, Rutte exclusively told Euronews: We are a defensive alliance. Stop the nuclear threats. This is absolutely not called for and not helpful.

Photo: apnews.com

Rutte also downplayed the seriousness of the situation, stating that we will defend every inch of NATO territory and adding that that threat is not there, and if anything happens, we are ready to counter it.

Summit Debates and European Reactions

Earlier on Wednesday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev called for European dialogue with Russia to avert a nuclear attack, noting that Russia would be prone to play the nuclear card if weakened or cornered, while stating, We cannot close our eyes (to the fact) that there are nuclear weapons on our continent, there are nuclear weapons in the arsenal of Russia. And this is part of the game calculation. Conversely, European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius rejected Radev’s call, telling Euronews that Russians are standing with their position very clear: Ukraine needs to surrender – that is their diplomacy position.

Photo: Al Jazeera

It remains unclear whether diplomatic channels between Moscow and NATO will remain open to de-escalate the tensions surrounding the Baltic exclave, or what specific countermeasures the alliance plans to implement if the diplomatic notes continue.