United States national debt surpasses $40 trillion as yields rise

The United States national debt has surpassed $40 trillion for the first time, a threshold recorded in August that has returned to the forefront of financial market debates as climbing Treasury yields increase borrowing expenses for mortgages, car loans, and business borrowing.

The milestone emerges as a global bond selloff drives U.S. government borrowing costs higher. According to market figures reported by The Associated Press, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to approximately 4.79% on Tuesday, marking a sharp increase from roughly 4.20% at the start of 2026.

What the $40 Trillion Total Includes

The national debt represents the accumulated total of annual federal deficits.

That is well above the 3.8% average recorded over the past 50 years.

Market Transmission and Household Borrowing Costs

Americans do not receive a personal bill for the national debt. Its effects can nevertheless reach household budgets through financial markets and future policy choices. The Treasury must regularly sell bonds to finance deficits and refinance maturing obligations.

Simultaneously, the federal government faces higher federal interest expenses. That would exceed federal spending on every mandatory program except Social Security and Medicare.

This interest burden compounds through two reasons: the government owes more money, and older debt is gradually refinanced at newer interest rates.

The CBO projects net interest expenses will more than double to $2.1 trillion by 2036. In that projection, interest would consume 4.6% of GDP and nearly match all federal discretionary spending.

Future Fiscal Pressures and Legislative Choices

Those forecasts are not guarantees. Faster economic growth, lower rates, higher revenue or spending restraint could improve the path. Recessions, military conflicts, tax reductions without offsetting savings or persistently high interest rates could worsen it.

Reducing debt growth usually requires some combination of lower spending, higher taxes and faster economic expansion. Each option involves political and economic trade-offs.

U.S. national debt tops $40 trillion as fiscal concerns grow

Furthermore, debt concerns can also restrict the government’s ability to respond to a future recession or emergency.

What to watch next:

The direction of 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields

Monthly federal deficit and interest-cost figures

Congressional decisions on taxes and spending

Whether economic growth keeps pace with the debt

The debt total alone does not predict an immediate fiscal crisis. The United States borrows in its own currency and Treasury securities remain central to global finance.